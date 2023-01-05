ChatGPT banned in some New York schools after students found getting their homework done through chatbot

The AI-Chatbot, ChatGPT, that generates conversational answers has been banned in some New York schools. The New York City Department of Education has banned access to ChatGPT on its online devices and internet networks. That said, ChatGPT will not be completely inaccessible to the students and teachers working in New York schools. They will still be able to use the app from their personal devices, but not from the devices that are linked to the school system.

ChatGPT is being dubbed as a Google alternative. The chatbot's conversational abilities make it more realistic and more precise.However, ever since the chatbot has come into action, it has been negatively impacting student's learning. The AI chatbot is also being heavily used by students to get their homework done. The education department of New York has raised concerns about assignments becoming obsolete in the future and also feared that the chatbot could give rise to cheating and plagiarism.

"Due to concerns about negative impacts on student learning, and concerns regarding the safety and accuracy of content, access to ChatGPT is restricted on New York City Public Schools' networks and devices.While the tool may be able to provide quick and easy answers to questions, it does not build critical-thinking and problem-solving skills, which are essential for academic and lifelong success," the department spokesperson Jenna Lyle told education website Chalkbeat.

ChatGPT will not be completely banned from the servers. The students and teachers will have access to the chatbot from devices that are not linked to the school system. The department spokesperson also added that individual schools can request access to the site if they're planning to study the technology behind a chatbot.

While the education department in New York has raised various issues ranging from cheating and plagiarism, a teacher based in the city has called the banning of ChatGPT"counterproductive". Adam Stevens noted that people said the same thing about Google 15 or 20 years ago when students could find answers online.

Currently, New York is the first city to ban ChatGPT in its school systems. However, the move could be replicated in other countries and cities, considering New York one of the US's largest school systems.