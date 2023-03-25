ChatGPT bug exposed payment information of users along with conversation titles

OpenAI, the popular artificial intelligence lab, temporarily shut down its ChatGPT service earlier this week after discovering a bug that exposed some users' chat history titles. The company has released an update indicating that the bug may have also led to some personal data exposure of ChatGPT Plus subscribers, including payment information.

According to OpenAI's latest statement, the bug allowed certain individuals to view other users' first and last names, email addresses, payment addresses, the last four digits of their credit card numbers, and credit card expiration dates. Although full credit card numbers were not revealed, the company acknowledged that some subscribers may have had their payment-related information visible to others during a specific nine-hour window.

"Upon deeper investigation, we also discovered that the same bug may have caused the unintentional visibility of payment-related information of 1.2% of the ChatGPT Plus subscribers who were active during a specific nine-hour window," OpenAI said in the update.

The company has since fixed the bug, which was caused by a Redis client open-source library used by OpenAI to cache user information in its server. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said on Twitter that the ChatGPT issue was a result of a "bug in an open source library."

OpenAI has reached out to affected subscribers to notify them of the potential exposure of their payment information. The company believes the number of people whose data was actually revealed is extremely low, but it remains a reminder for ChatGPT users and others to be cautious when using new AI tools, many of which are still in beta or testing phases.

ChatGPT was released by OpenAI last year, and by January, the service was estimated to have reached 100 million active users. The surge in new AI tools and services from companies like Microsoft, Google, and Adobe has followed the success of ChatGPT.

The ChatGPT bug gained attention after OpenAI confirmed to Bloomberg that some people were seeing titles from other users' chat history instead of their own. However, Bloomberg noted that the substance of the other users' conversations was not visible. Chat history with the service appears on the left-hand side of the website while someone is using ChatGPT, allowing users to continue past conversations