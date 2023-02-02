ChatGPT can easily be hired for an entry-level coding  job at Google, reports reveal 

Google is losing its sleep over OpenAI's new ChatGPT. The AI tool has amassed millions of followers within just a month of its launch in November. Now a new report has stated that ChatGPT is so efficient and on point with its skills that it can easily bag an entry-level coding job at Google. We are not saying it but Google found this while comparing its ChatGPT while comparing it with its own AI chatbot tool, which has been tentatively named "Apprentice bard".

ChatGPT's innate ability to code and write efficiently has instilled fears among coders and writers primarily. However, OpenAI's new chatbot itself believes that it can never replace human jobs because it does not have the creativity, sensibility and other skills that humans possess. But Google has a different story to tell. The ChatGPT hypothetically bagged an L3 role at Google, which is the grading for an entry level software engineer at Google.

As per a CNBC report, Google has been testing a beta chatbot which is based on Google's conversation technology LaMDA. Google compared responses by ChatGPT and LaMDA in separate documents. "Amazingly, ChatGPT gets hired at L3 when interviewed for a coding position," an internal document that compares ChatGPT and LaMDA states.

During the test, when Google engineers asked both LaMDA chat and ChatGPT whether they are going to replace the programmers in the future, both the chatbots disagreed. "No, ChatGPT and AlphaCode are not going to replace programmers," LaMDA's answered. Google's chatbot answer was also followed by four paragraphs of explanation, including that "programming is a team sport" and that while the chatbots "can help programmers work more efficiently," it "cannot replace the creativity and artistry that is necessary for a great program", the CNBC report states.

ChatGPT also had similar things to say about replacing programmers in the future. "It is unlikely that ChatGPT or Alphacode will replace programmers because they are not capable of fully replacing the expertise and creativity of human programmers...programming is a complex field that requires a deep understanding of computer science principles and the ability to adapt to new technologies," ChatGPT said in an internal document access by CNBC

ChatGPT's intelligence cannot be questioned as the chatbot has also passed Wharton Schools's MBA exam and also an US law school exam. That said, the AI tool is also giving sleepless nights to educators because students are turning to the AI tool to get their assignments. This has raised severe concern among teachers, who feel that ChatGPT will hamper the thinking ability and the creativity of the young minds.

