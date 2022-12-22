ChatGPT creator OpenAI releases new AI tool Point-E to generate 3D images in minutes: How it works

OpenAI, the company behind AI-powered ChatGPT chatbot and Dall-E text-to-image generator, has released a new tool that can generate 3D objects based on simple text inputs. Dubbed Point-E, its open source is available on Github, though it is slightly complicated to try as users will need to be moderately well-versed with command-line tools, and the system needs to have python, unlike ChatGPT, where users can sign up on a website and test its capabilities.

Developers of Point-E have also published a research paper that describes how the platform works and its limitations. They claim that Point-E, unlike other 3D image generators, does not require a high-end computer to work and can generate a model in less than two minutes with a single Nvidia V100 GPU.

How does Point-E work?

In simple words, Point-E can generate 3D models with simple commands in English, similar to Open AI's Dall-E. The paper shows some bizarre examples such as "a corgi wearing a red Santa hat", "a multicoloured rainbow pumpkin", "a pair of 3d glasses", and "an avocado chair, a chair imitating an avocado." However, the tool does not produce a 3D model in the traditional sense, but it creates several data points that represent a 3D shape. The final output is processed after the tool analyses inputs based on " several million 3D models" it has already analysed.

The paper titled, "Point E: A system for generating 3D point clouds from complex prompts", reads, ". To produce a 3D object from a text prompt, we first sample an image using the text-to-image model and then sample a 3D object conditioned on the sampled image. Both of these steps can be performed in a number of seconds, and do not require expensive optimisation procedures."

The developers claim that 3D objects generated by Point-E can substantially help in a wide range of applications, such as virtual reality, gaming, and industrial design.

Limitations of Point-E

Similar to the 2D image generator Dall-E, Point-E also fails to analyse the inputs, and its final output appears in low resolution. Moreover, the final output does not capture "fine-grained shape or texture."

But Point-E technology can be improved as it analyses more real-world images. Once the systems are improved, it may effectively challenge Google's DreamFusion, which creates more accurate results, but it requires powerful hardware.

The paper reads, "We find that Point·E is capable of efficiently producing diverse and complex 3D shapes conditioned on text prompts. We hope that our approach can serve as a starting point for further work in the field of text-to-3D synthesis."

Interestingly, Point-E's researchers used OpenAI's ChatGPT to write the research paper.