ChatGPT-creator Sam Altman believes in doomsday, has a stash of guns, gold and gas masks

In the last couple of months, much has been talked about ChatGPT and its potential to respond in a human-like manner and simplify some of the most perplexing questions. From getting the chatbot to pass an MBA exam to asking it to write code, compose music, write poetry and whatnot, people have used ChatGPT in their own unique ways and have been sharing their experiences. But not a lot of people have talked about the man behind it all - Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, which is ChatGPT's parent company.

Sam Altman's brother, Jack Altman, recently took to Twitter and shared that his brother's profile is 'uncharted territory'.

"I'm glad *someone* is finally covering Sam. In my opinion he is actually doing some sort of interesting things and it's time a journalist finally dug in and wrote about him. It's uncharted territory," he wrote.

From a young age, Sam was interested in tech and had learnt to program when he was barely eight years old, reveals an article in The New Yorker. The article dates back to 2016 and introduces us to the young CEO's world. It also mentions how Sam Altman 'preps for survival' and has guns, gold, water and other supplies in case the world ends.

Growing up and finding startups

Sam Altman grew up in St. Louis, a city in Missouri, US. Even as an eight year old, he had a deep interest in learning how to code and figured out how to program a Macintosh, the became his 'lifeline in the world', as per The New Yorker.

He further told the magazine, "Growing up gay in the Midwest in the two-thousands was not the most awesome thing. And finding AOL chat rooms was transformative. Secrets are bad when you're eleven or twelve."

Sam then went on to study at Stanford University, from where he pursued a computer science degree. However, he dropped out of the course along with his two friends and the trio began working on an app called Loopt, that shared a person's location with his/her friends. The company was sold by the owners in 2012 for a valuation of USD 43 million dollars.

Altman then founded a venture fund called Hydrazine Capital after Loopt. Fast forward to 2014, he was chosen to succeed Paul Graham as the president of the Y Combinator (YC), a venture capitalist firm. The company was founded in 2005 and was the launch pad for various companies such as AirBnb, Reddit, Quora, and Twitch among others.

Believer of doomsday

The article in The New Yorker also reveals Sam's belief in doomsday and how he is always 'prepared for survival if things go south'. He said, "I prep for survival. My problem is that when my friends get drunk they talk about the ways the world will end. After a Dutch lab modified the H5N1 bird-flu virus, five years ago, making it super contagious, the chance of a lethal synthetic virus being released in the next twenty years became, well, nonzero. The other most popular scenarios would be A.I. that attacks us and nations fighting with nukes over scarce resources."

He added, "I try not to think about it too much. But I have guns, gold, potassium iodide, antibiotics, batteries, water, gas masks from the Israeli Defense Force, and a big patch of land in Big Sur I can fly to."

Reaffirming Altman's belief in doomsday, his mother told The New Yorker that Sam is an 'optimist yet a survivalist, with a sense that things can always go deeply wrong, and that there's no single place in the world where you're deeply at home'.

She said, "Sam does keep an awful lot tied up inside. He'll call and say he has a headache—and he'll have Googled it, so there's some cyber-chondria in there, too. I have to reassure him that he doesn't have meningitis or lymphoma, that it's just stress.

"Sam is not particularly religious, but he is culturally very Jewish—an optimist yet a survivalist, with a sense that things can always go deeply wrong, and that there's no single place in the world where you're deeply at home."

Why was OpenAI launched?

As per reports, OpenAI was founded in 2015 with the intent of saving humanity from the potential destruction of AI. The company was launched as a non-profit research company, dedicated to the cause. Sam Altman and Elon Musk were among the founders of the company.

Musk resigned from OpenAI in 2018 as his other two companies, SpaceX and Tesla, were also working on AI technologies. In 2019, OpenAI declared itself as a 'for profit' company and partnered with the likes of Microsoft and other big corporations. Microsoft has recently strengthened its partnership with OpenAI and the same was revealed in a press release.

OpenAI has since its inception developed several AI tools, such as ChatGPT and DALL.E. Both are quite popular today and are being used across the world.