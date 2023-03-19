ChatGPT creator Sam Altman says he is little bit scared of his creation, admits it can eliminate human jobs

ChatGPT got the world talking in November 2022, when its Beta version had rolled out for public testing. The AI chatbot could respond to any question in a human-like manner along with carrying out various tasks such as writing code, composing poetry, writing essays, generating website content, coming up with video scripts, and more. And a couple of days back, the enhanced and more powerful version of ChatGPT was announced. The GPT-4 can accept image inputs, handle more complex tasks than its predecessor, and has already aced major exams meant for humans. With the popularity of ChatGPT, many people have raised concerns that the AI chatbot has the potential of replacing human jobs in the future.

ChatGPT's parent company, OpenAI founder Sam Altman also acknowledges the fact that ChatGPT could possibly replace some human jobs. However, he adds, that human creativity is 'limitless and we find new jobs, new things to do'.

Sam Altman on being scared of ChatGPT

In an interview with ABC News, Sam Altman said that he is 'a little bit scared' of his creation. He said that artificial intelligence will 'reshape society and comes with some real dangers'. However, the CEO added that AI can also be 'the greatest technology humanity has yet developed' to improve our lives.

"We've got to be careful here," said Altman, and added, "I think people should be happy that we are a little bit scared of this. I think if I said I were not, you should either not trust me, or be very unhappy I'm in this job."

In the same interview, he also added that he has concerns about the possible use of AI to being used in spreading false information.

"I'm particularly worried that these models could be used for large-scale disinformation. Now that they're getting better at writing computer code, [they] could be used for offensive cyberattacks," he said.

The OpenAI CEO also said that while the AI tool is in human control, he can't be sure of the humans who will be controlling it.

"There will be other people who don't put some of the safety limits that we put on," he said and added, "society, I think, has a limited amount of time to figure out how to react to that, how to regulate that, how to handle it."

Will AI replace human jobs?

Altman also acknowledged the possibility of AI replacing some human jobs and is worried about how quickly the change will come, ABC News reports.

"I think over a couple of generations, humanity has proven that it can adapt wonderfully to major technological shifts. But if this happens in a single-digit number of years, some of these shifts ... That is the part I worry about the most," he said.

He also says that people should look at ChatGPT as a tool, and not a replacement for people. "Human creativity is limitless, and we find new jobs. We find new things to do," the CEO said.

About Sam Altman and OpenAI

Sam Altman grew up in St. Louis, Missouri and developed a keen interest in coding at a young age. He became proficient in programming a Macintosh, which ultimately became his 'lifeline in the world'. In an interview with The New Yorker, he said, "Growing up gay in the Midwest in the two-thousands was not the most awesome thing. And finding AOL chat rooms was transformative. Secrets are bad when you're eleven or twelve."

In 2015, after working on various startups, Sam found OpenAI, with the intent of saving humanity from the potential destruction of AI. The company was launched as a non-profit research company, dedicated to the cause. Elon Musk was also among the founders of the company.

Musk resigned from OpenAI in 2018 as his other two companies, SpaceX and Tesla, were also working on AI technologies. In 2019, OpenAI declared itself as a 'for profit' company and partnered with the likes of Microsoft and other big corporations.