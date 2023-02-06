ChatGPT creator says AI can be misused, should be regulated

ChatGPT's popularity has shown the power of generative AI (artificial intelligence) and its impact on society. While some suggest that AI-backed platforms can save tons of time and resources, some fear that they may also pose a threat to several jobs in the future. But its creator's concerns are different, and much more cynical. However, things may not get worse if proper checks and balances are in place.

In an interview with Mira Murati, CTO (chief technology officer) at OpenAI -- the creator of ChatGPT and Dall-E, Time reports that the creator fears that AI can be misused and "used by bad actors." She adds that it's not too late for different stakeholders to get involved and some regulations may be needed.

Speaking over the super-hit AI-powered chatbot, Murati said the company was happy with the reception, adding that it still faces challenges. She said, "We weren't anticipating this level of excitement from putting our child in the world... ChatGPT is essentially a large conversational model—a big neural net that's been trained to predict the next word—and the challenges with it are similar challenges we see with the base large language models: it may make up facts."

OpenAI has also acknowledged that ChatGPT can give incorrect answers on multiple occasions, and the official website notes that the chatbot might even "produce harmful instructions or biased content". This is not a problem with just ChatGPT but with generative language models in general.

Interestingly, a similar concern was echoed by a former Google employee about the company's LaMDA - Google's ChatGPT rival. The module was reportedly generating stereotypical content (occasionally), which some may view as racist and sexist.

On regulations, Murati said that it is important for companies like OpenAI to see that their tools are controlled and responsible. She added, "We're a small group of people and we need a ton more input in this system and a lot more input that goes beyond the technologies - definitely regulators and governments and everyone else."

One of the many benefits of ChatGPT is that the platform can even review codes. It may not always be accurate, though many have suggested that the chatbot offers a good reference point. Regulations of some sort may be imperative in future as hackers are already using the platform to create malicious applications. With this malware, hackers can access sensitive information and even steal users' money.

When asked whether ChatGPT being banned in school surprises the company, Murati said that it is surprising what people with "different backgrounds and domain expertise" can do with the technology, both on positive and negative fronts. OpenAI recently released a tool to help examiners to check if a project is written with the help of generative AI.