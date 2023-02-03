ChatGPT does what Instagram, TikTok couldn’t do in 2 years, achieves 100 million users in 2 months 

ChatGPT has become the fastest growing app in the world. No other apps, despite their popularity, could remotely achieve the milestone that ChatGPT did in just months. Within 5 days of its launch in November, ChatGPT managed to garner 1 million active users. A SimilarWeb report stated that the OpenAI chatbot clocked 13 million users per day in January, surpassing every other social media, content-related app. The data further reveals that companies like Instagram, Spotify and TikTok took years to achieve that feat.

As per UBS research, ChatGPT, which has been developed by OpenAI, is the fastest growing up ever. "In 20 years following the Internet space, we cannot recall a faster ramp in a consumer internet app. By comparison, TikTok took nine months to reach 100 million monthly users, and Instagram about 2.5 years," UBS analysts wrote in a note. A similar report by analytics firm SimilarWeb noted that in January ChatGPT witnessed exponential growth. It managed to get 13 million users per day, which drove the total number of users to 100 million within just two months of its launch.

A Sensor Tower report claimed that it took Instagram about two and half years to garner 100 million users, whereas the short video making platform, which rose to fame rapidly, TikTok, achieved that feat in about nine months after its global launch. The researchers at the analytics firms are astonished by the pace at which ChatGPT's user base is growing.

ChatGPT, with its great conversational abilities, has managed to grab the attention of the young as well as the professional users. The app has been widely used for writing emails and assignments and it can also solve complex coding issues with the utmost ease. Recently, a CNBC report citing Google sources said that the chatbot is so good at coding that it can easily get an entry level coding job, which is called L3, at Google. The engineers at the company were able to make the claim after comparing their AI-based chatbot LaMDa with ChatGPT.

Threatened by ChatGPT's growing popularity, Google is now all set to launch its own version of AI chatbot, which is based on its language model called LamDA. Google is expected to unveil its AI chatbot during the Google I/O in May this year. Apart from that, the search giant is reportedly working on 21 other AI products.