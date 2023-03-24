ChatGPT gets new capabilities: Browsing the web, and more

ChatGPT has managed to impress people and even scare some of them because of its skill sets. While many people are using it to get their work done quickly, a lot of users also fear that their jobs could be in danger because the AI is able to do things instantly which humans take time to finish. Now, OpenAI has announced that it has expanded the capabilities of the tool.

ChatGPT has received support for plug-ins, which is basically giving it access to third-party services to offer users a better experience. The latest update will allow the tool to browse the web to present the latest information available to a user. This capability will let the tool automatically read information from the internet, which expands the amount of content ChatGPT can offer, going beyond the training corpus to fresh information from the present day. Until now, the service used to offer information based on its training data that is limited to 2021.

Apart from the web browser, the other plug-ins that the tool is getting are code interpreter, and open-source retrieval extension for custom knowledge bases. Initially, there will be 11 plug-ins for external websites, including Expedia, OpenTable, Kayak, Klarna Shopping, and Zapier. OpenAI has confirmed that the new update will first be rolled out to "a small set of users."

In a blog post, the company has explained how plug-ins will work. One will first be required to install the desired ChatGPT plug-in from the company's store, after which you can start using the service. For instance, if you need to order groceries online or need to get recommendations for a restaurant, then you can use ChatGPT, but you will first have to install a required plug-in for that. In a demo, the company showed that one can use ChatGPT to find recipes and it even helps add ingredients to a shopping service. Once everything is done, the service even redirects the user to the payments page.

ChatGPT is already known for doing a lot of fun things. For instance, it was recently discovered the tool can act as any known personality and offer quotes in their language or style. A Twitter user posted a photo on the platform, which showed that one can ask ChatGPT to write what needs to be written to get a like or comment from SpaceX's founder Elon Musk.

Following this, ChatGPT wrote, "Exciting times for space exploration! Looking forward to seeing how @SpaceX will continue pushing the boundaries and expanding our knowledge of the universe." The service event added emojis and hashtags to the text to make it look real. While the user felt that the tool did a great job of copying the style of billionaire, Musk actually responded to the tweet, saying that ChatGPT "missed the mark. I hate hashtags.''