ChatGPT has already written over 200 books, Amazon’s bookstore listing reveals 

After passing some of the toughest exams, ChatGPT has now become a prolific author. Within two months of its launch, the OpenAI based tool has caused a massive stir in the tech industry. The AI chatbot, with its human-like conversational abilities, has become the talk of the town with some people even fearing for their jobs. Now, a report has revealed that ChatGPT has authored more than 200 books as the Amazon Bookstore lists the AI tool as the author of those books.

As per a Reuters report, OpenAI has written and co-authored over 200 books that you can buy on Amazon as e-books or paperbacks. The report further reveals that the number of books written by AI can be much higher than the written count as Amazon policies do not require users to disclose the use of AI in their books. In the month of February, there were more than 200 e-books in Amazon's Kindle store that listed ChatGPT as the author or co-author. These books include titles such as "How to Write and Create Content Using ChatGPT," "The Power of Homework," and a poetry collection called "Echoes of the Universe." The number of books is increasing daily, and there is also a new sub-genre on Amazon dedicated to books about using ChatGPT, which are written entirely by ChatGPT itself.

Another book which is titled "ChatGPT on ChatGPT: The AI Explains Itself" has been written entirely by ChatGPT. In the book, the AI tool talks about itself and explains its functionalities. The book is available for free on Kindle, but the printed version of the book is priced at $11.99. Not only about itself, ChatGPT has also been used to write fables for children.

As per a Business Insider report, Ammaar Reshi, a product-design manager, who works at a financial-tech company based in San Francisco, told the publication that he wrote a book using an AI chatbot and illustrated it using various other AI tools in less than 72 hours. However, people are not happy with ChatGPT writing books on behalf of humans.

Mary Rasenberger, executive director of writers' group the Authors Guild, told Reuters that the situation is worrying and that writers may soon lose their jobs."This is something we really need to be worried about, these books will flood the market and a lot of authors are going to be out of work," she said."There needs to be transparency from the authors and the platforms about how these books are created," she added.Amazon and OpenAI has not reacted to the reports yet.