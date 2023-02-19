ChatGPT interviews UK PM Rishi Sunak and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, here is what happened

The last couple of months have been all about ChatGPT- the viral AI chatbot taking the world by storm. People have been using it to compose music, write poetry, write essays, generate content ideas and whatnot. And now, the chatbot has conducted its biggest interview ever. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates answered some questions by ChatGPT and the conversation is worth remembering. From talking about the advice they would give to their younger selves to revealing the job that they would like AI to do for them, Bill Gates and Rishi Sunak answered an array of questions.

ChatGPT interviews Rishi Sunak, Bill Gates

Bill Gates shared the video of the interview on LinkedIn and wrote, "Rishi Sunak and I were interviewed by an AI chatbot and had a great conversation about the future. Spoiler alert: it's bright."

The video begins with PM Rishi Sunak saying that he and Bill Gates are at Imperial College, London, where they have been meeting some of UK's top innovators in clean tech. Bill Gates then joins the conversation and says that they're going to be interviewed by an AI today.

On technology impacting global economy

The first question is about the impact of technology on global economy and job market in the next ten years. Bill Gates, answering the same, says that we need to be more efficient as there is labor shortage in healthcare and education. "Hopefully technology like AI can help us be more efficient," he says.

On advice to their younger self

Another question put forward by ChatGPT is what advice would they give to their younger versions, at the beginning of their career, if they could go back in time.

Responding to the same, both Bill Gates and Rishi Sunak agree that they would take things easy and live in the moment more.

"I was kind of overly intense and didn't believe in weekends, I didn't believe in vacations," Bill Gates said and added that he had a very 'narrow view' of working style. The Microsoft co-founder adds that while that worked for the initial Microsoft team, as he brought more teams in, things needed to change.

Rishi Sunak said that he has a similar answer and that he came from an immigrant family and always was trying to get ahead by working. "Over time I've come to realise you've got to live in the moment'.

On AI doing their jobs

The next question is about the one thing about their jobs that they wish AI could to for them. To this, Bill Gates says that sometimes when he is writing notes, he uses AI to make them 'clever'. He also says that he has been using AI to write songs, poems etc.

Rishi Sunak, responding to the question, says that it would be great if AI could take care of Prime Minister's Question Time for him every week.