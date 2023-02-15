ChatGPT is a cool and horrible product, says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI Co-founder and CEO Sam Altman asserted in a podcast with NYT that its company's ChatGPT tool is a "horrible product," which comes as a big surprise. He highlighted a few errors that the tool made and the issues that are associated with it.

He further went on to say that the ChatGPT "was really not designed to be used" and that it is a horrible product. Though a lot of people who have used it for a lot of things won't likely agree with him. According to the reports, the AI tool has been used by people to quickly write essays to get a passing grade. The site has also helped generate writing content on any subject.

ChatGPT became popular after just one week of launch in November and the AI-backed chatbot is reportedly being used by millions of users right now. The idea of an AI tool helping people immediately find answers to their queries or getting some work done worked greatly in favour of ChatGPT, so much that the tech also garnered the attention of big tech giants like Google and Microsoft.

The CEO asserted that users are using a site that "sometimes works and sometimes is down." He also revealed that ChatGPT also mentioned the low capacity that the service has and that the tool has also started rejecting queries. Altman also pointed out that people need to go through a long process to get their work done by ChatGPT.

He also praised the tool and called it "cool." During the interview, Altman also mentioned about the product's simple design, which help people get their work done pretty easily. "They're typing in something, they're trying until they get it right, and then they're copying that answer and going to paste it in somewhere else — and then going back and trying to integrate that with search results or their other workflows," he said.

"People really love it, which makes us very happy. But no one would say this was like a great, well-integrated product yet... but there is so much value here that people are willing to put up with it," Altman said.

While it has been proven that ChatGPT can help finish a lot of your work, it has also been discovered that the tool can help pass the toughest medical licensing exam of the US. According to details revealed by researchers, the AI tool can score between 52.4 percent and 75 percent in the exams, which is quite impressive. Though the service is weak in Math.