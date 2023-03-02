'ChatGPT or AI will not replace humans': Infosys founder NR Narayan Murthy

Will ChatGPT take away your job? That has been a burning question ever since the chatbot came into existence late last year. It has been celebrated by many as it simplifies many complex issues. At the same time, ChatGPT has been heavily criticised for its potential impact on education. But, Infosys founder Narayan Murthy on Thursday quashed all fears of ChatGPT or AI taking away human jobs.

Speaking on the sidelines of NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2023, Infosys founder Narayan Murthy described ChatGPT as a good thing. He detailed his rendevzous with the chatbot and said, "I have used ChatGPT. My son introduced me to it a few months ago. It provides you knowledge and then you can use it further as per your creativity."

Murthy explained that it will not take away jobs, he further said, "Even in 1977-78, there were programme generators that had come in and so everybody feared for jobs but that didn't happen. Because human mind is the most flexible instrument. So, it was then used to help bigger problems with human creativity and tech together.

And so, "ChatGPT is a good one but we must use it as a base and then use it to show our creativity and solve bigger problems but be it ChatGPT or AI, it will never replace humans," he concluded.

