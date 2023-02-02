ChatGPT paid version is here, but will the AI chatbot still be free to use?

A couple of days back, reports had surfaced that OpenAI is planning to launch a paid version of ChatGPT, the chatbot that has become the talk of the town ever since it was unveiled. And now, the company has officially rolled out ChatGPT's paid version called the ChatGPT Plus. Available for a subscription fee of USD 20 per month, the ChatGPT Plus is available only in the US as of now. Also, people who don't wish to use ChatGPT Plus can continue using the free version.

ChatGPT Plus launched in the US

Announcing the launch of ChatGPT Plus, Open AI's official Twitter handle reads, "We are piloting ChatGPT Plus, a subscription plan that offers faster response times and reliability during peak hours. And of course, the free tier of ChatGPT is still available."

Interested users can join the waitlist by clicking on a link. "We'll begin to invite people from the waitlist and will broaden availability beyond the US soon. Join the waitlist here," says OpenAI.

Benefits of ChatGPT Plus

In an official blog post, OpenAI introduced ChatGPT plus. "We're launching a pilot subscription plan for ChatGPT, a conversational AI that can chat with you, answer follow-up questions, and challenge incorrect assumptions," the post reads.

It further says that ChatGPT Plus will be available for USD 20 per month and has a number of benefits for its subscribers. These benefits include "General access to ChatGPT, even during peak times, faster response times, and priority access to new features and improvements."

Even though ChatGPT Plus is only available in the US, the company plans to 'expand access and support to additional countries and regions soon'.

With ChatGPT's growing popularity all across the globe, it was only a matter of time when Open AI turned it into its golden egg. Last month, a few users had started to notice a paid version of ChatGPT, known as ChatGPT professional, being offered to them for a price of USD 42 per month.

What is ChatGPT?

For the uninitiated, ChatGPT is an AI-powered chatbot that has been developed by the Artificial Intelligence (AI) research company OpenAI. The chatbot understands natural language and responds in a human-like manner. It is based on GPT-3.5, which is a language model. The chatbot was unveiled as a prototype on November 30, 2022. Soon after its launch, ChatGPT gained massive popularity and people began sharing their experiences with the same on social media.