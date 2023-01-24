ChatGPT paid version rolled out for some users, here is how it is different

With ChatGPT's growing popularity all across the globe, it was only a matter of time when the company, Open AI, turned it into its golden egg. Some users have started to notice a paid version of ChatGPT, known as ChatGPT professional, being offered to them for a price of USD 42 per month. While the feature hasn't rolled out for all users, those who have spotted it are in two minds about paying such a sum for the chatbot or continuing using the free version available to all.

What is ChatGPT professional?

So what exactly is ChatGPT professional? We heard it from the horse's mouth itself. Here's what ChatGPT says when asked about its professional version:

"ChatGPT-professional is a variant of the GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) language model that has been fine-tuned on a specific task or industry, such as customer service, legal, or finance. This fine-tuning allows the model to have a higher level of understanding and knowledge about the specific industry or task, making it more suitable for use in professional settings."

So, if you are a professional using the advanced chatbot, it is perhaps a good idea to upgrade to the paid version.

Differences between ChatGPT and ChatGPT professional

Availability: If you're tired of ChatGPT crashing and displaying the message which says that, due to high demand, the chatbot is not responding and will be back soon, consider an upgrade. ChatGPT Professional will be available even when the demand is high and users with the paid version can limitlessly use the chatbot.

Faster response time: Off late, the time taken by ChatGPT to respond to a question has increased when compared to December 2022. In the paid version, users can enjoy a faster response time from the chatbot, thereby saving up on time.

Priority access to new features: Various new features are expected to be launched in the coming months and with ChatGPT professional, you will have priority access to these features.

Performance: ChatGPT-professional is expected to be more accurate and can produce more relevant and high-quality text when compared to ChatGPT.

Usage: While ChatGPT is well suited for a wide range of natural language processing tasks, the ChatGPT-professional is specifically designed for a particular industry or task. This makes ChatGPT-professional more suitable for professional use cases such as customer service, legal, or finance.

Accessibility: When it comes to being accessible, with a rumoured charge of USD 42 per month, the ChatGPT professional might not be a feasible choice for everyone. The free version, however, can be used by all and thus has a wider user base.