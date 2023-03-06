ChatGPT passed Wharton's MBA but failed UPSC prelims: here is what you need you know

Open AI's ground-breaking AI chatbot, ChatGPT's popularity attained new heights when it cleared Wharton Business School's MBA exam. The AI chatbot performed exceptionally well at a test set by a professor of the university. The test was of operations management course, which is a core MBA subject. However, this doesn't mean that ChatGPT excels at everything. The AI chatbot struggled with India's Civil Services Examination and isn't that great at Mathematics either.

Let's take a look at some exams, and subjects, that ChatGPT failed at:

UPSC Exam

ChatGPT recently failed the UPSC Civil Service Prelims. The AI chatbot was put to test and was asked to solve the UPSC Civil Service Prelims 2022 question paper. However, out of 100 questions, ChatGPT got only only 54 questions right. The general category cut off for the exam was 87.54. Hence, ChatGPT failed to clear one of the toughest exams in the world.

A report by Analytics India Magazine states that ChatGPT is aware of events only until 2021, hence, it cannot answer questions related to current affairs. The AI chatbot, the report adds, also struggled with questions related to geography.

Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE)

The PSLE is an exam in Singapore that 6th graders take in order to choose their secondary school. However, when ChatGPT was asked to answer Math, Science and English questions from PSLE exams of the last three years, it didn't perform so well. A report in Straits Times revealed that the AI chatbot scored just 16 out of 100 points for three math exams, 21 points for science exams, and 11 points out of 20 for English exam.

The publication's report also state that ChatGPT primarily struggled with questions that involved the use of charts or graphics.

Mathematical limitations

If failing Singapore's PSLE wasn't proof enough, a lot of users have pointed out in the past that ChatGPT isn't so good at mathematics. The professor who had set ChatGPT's Wharton MBA exam had also revealed the AI chatbot's limitations with math. The professor, at the time ChatGPT cleared MBA exam, had said, "I was just overwhelmed by the beauty of the wording — concise, choice of words, structure. It was absolutely brilliant... but the math is so horrible."

Logical Reasoning

A Twitter user had earlier pointed out ChatGPT's logical reasoning limitations. The user had shared the screenshot of a conversation on Twitter, that showed the AI chatbot struggling with LR questions that are usually a part of every competitive examination in India.

Proficiency with Law

While ChatGPT has passed certain law examinations, it is not a match for competent lawyers. A legal firm, SG Murphy Solicitors, concluded that ChatGPT struggled to compete against human lawyers as it pitted the chatbot against lawyers in several legal scenarios. The firm reported that the chatbot's answers had factual errors. The authors who published the study said that while the AI chatbot can help lawyers with their jobs, it cannot compete with them.