ChatGPT saves life of dog, diagnoses problem that even vet could not identify

ChatGPT did what even the qualified doctors could not, diagnose a medical condition in a dog. It does not come as a surprise because the OpenAI-based ChatGPT had already passed some of the toughest examinations. The dog's owner posted on Twitter saying how the vet could not diagnose his pet's health condition but when he typed the symptoms of the ailing dog, he was provided a perfect solution by the ChatGPT. Now powered by the GPT-4, ChatGPT had claimed that it can replace 20 odd professions but it did not mention that it can replace a vet's job too. However, after this incident should be mindful of their new competitor in town.

A Twitter user, Cooper, has shared how an AI chatbot helped save his dog's life after it was diagnosed with a tick-borne disease. Cooper's dog, Sassy, was initially responding well to prescribed treatment, but her condition suddenly deteriorated, and her anaemia worsened. Despite consulting multiple veterinarians, Cooper was unable to get a proper diagnosis and was advised to wait and see how Sassy's condition progressed.

"#GPT4 saved my dog's life. After my dog got diagnosed with a tick-borne disease, the vet started her on the proper treatment, and despite serious anaemia, her condition seemed to be improving relatively well. After a few days, however, things took a turn for the worse," Cooper wrote in his Twitter post.

With no answers in sight, Cooper turned to GPT4, a language model designed for natural language processing, to describe his dog's symptoms in detail and seek a potential diagnosis. While the AI chatbot did not claim to be a veterinarian, it suggested that Sassy's bloodwork and symptoms could indicate immune-mediated hemolytic anaemia (IMHA).

With this new information, Cooper consulted another veterinarian who confirmed the AI's prognosis and began treating Sassy appropriately. Thanks to the quick diagnosis and treatment, Sassy has made almost a full recovery, according to Cooper.

The use of AI in the medical field is not a new concept, but its application in veterinary medicine is still relatively unexplored. Cooper's experience highlights the potential of AI in aiding in the diagnosis and treatment of animal diseases.

While it's essential to consult a licensed veterinarian for proper diagnosis and treatment, AI could serve as a valuable tool in providing additional insights and guidance in difficult cases. As technology continues to advance, the role of AI in veterinary medicine is expected to increase, potentially leading to better outcomes for animal patients.