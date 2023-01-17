Imitation is the best form of flattery, but it looks like ChatGPT's earnest attempt at imitating Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has not flattered him much. The AI chatbot, that has become the talk of the town, seems to be well versed with Tharoor's ways and especially his distinctive writing style. Recently, a Twitter user asked the bot to write a leave of absence at work 'in Shashi Tharoor's style. Although ChatGPT put up an impressive show, it couldn't garner praises from Tharoor. The Congress MP is known for his eloquent and poetic writing style, which is often characterized by its use of elaborate language and metaphors.

Nishanth Vijayan, a Twitter user, shared ChatGPT's response when it asked the AI chatbot to imitate Shashi Tharoor's style of writing. Vijayan even shared the prompt for other users to try. Sharing ChatGPT's response, Vijayan wrote, "I know everyone's tired of ChatGPT screenshots, but this is legit GOLD.Prompt:"Write a paragraph explaining my leave of absence tomorrow at work, due to 'not feeling the vibes', in the style of Shashi Taroor".

Tharoor replied to his tweet saying that he finds ChatGPT's imitation "hilarious" but says that "he really can't see himself writing anything so jejune".

Vijayan had asked the AI chatbot to write a leave application using Tharoor's writing style. The bot wrote, "As I sit here, staring at the clock ticking away in an obdurate manner, I am filled with a sense of trepidation. The vibes, dear colleagues, are not quite right today. The air is thick with an intangible malaise, a feeling of disquiet that permeates my very being. I fear that if I were to step into the office tomorrow, I would be like a fish out of water, floundering in a sea of ennui."

"And so, it is with a heavy heart that I must inform you all that I shall be taking a leave of absence tomorrow. I implore you to understand my predicament, for the vibes are a fickle mistress and one never knows when they may take a turn for the worse. Farewell, my friends, and do take care," ChatGPT added.

When we used the prompt shared by Vijayan to trigger a response from ChatGPT, the response was different, but the only thing that remained constant was the intricate and descriptive language. The writing style was similar to that of Tharoor's.

ChatGPT has left many in awe of its capabilities, but the recent incident shows how rapidly technology is advancing.However, ChatGPT's near-perfect imitation of Tharoor's writing style has also raised questions about the future of writing and the role of AI in it. Will AI eventually replace human writers, or will it simply be used as a tool to aid them in their craft? Only time will tell.

