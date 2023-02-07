ChatGPT will be used to carry out successful cyber attacks within a year, IT experts claim 

ChatGPT, the OpenAI based chatbot, can give rise to cyberattacks in the future, cybersecurity experts have claimed. A Large number of IT decision makers think that ChatGPT technology will be used to carry out successful cyber attacks in the near future. According to the report, 51% of these decision makers predict that this will happen within a year. They also believe that foreign countries may already be using ChatGPT for malicious purposes against other nations, with 71% of them having this concern.



The report also highlights different views around the world on the potential threat posed by ChatGPT. Nearly 53% of people think that the biggest worry is that ChatGPT will help hackers create more believable and convincing phishing emails. On the other hand, 49% believe that it will allow less skilled hackers to improve their technical abilities and spread false information.



Shishir Singh, the Chief Technology Officer of Cybersecurity at BlackBerry, believes that ChatGPT will become increasingly influential in the cyber industry. He acknowledges the benefits of the technology but also warns about the potential dangers. As hackers gain more experience in using ChatGPT, it will become harder to defend against it without using AI in defense.



The report also shows that the majority of IT decision makers plan to invest in AI-driven cybersecurity in the next two years. 82% of them have this intention, and 48% of them plan to make this investment before the end of 2023. This reflects growing concerns about the ineffectiveness of current cyber protection methods, which are based on signatures.



According to Singh, hackers are currently testing the waters with ChatGPT, but over the course of this year, it is expected that they will become much more skilled in using it for malicious purposes. Whether they use it to write better malware or to improve their skills, the use of ChatGPT for malicious purposes is a growing concern.



In conclusion, the report highlights the potential benefits and dangers of ChatGPT technology. While it offers many advantages, it also poses a significant threat to cybersecurity. IT decision makers need to be aware of these risks and invest in AI-driven cybersecurity to ensure their defense against the growing sophistication of cyber attacks.