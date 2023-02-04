ChatGPT writes grammatically correct English but struggles with Math assignments 

ChatGPT writes as well as any human writer, if not better. It can mould its write-up according to your input and even copy the writing style of the noted authors in the world. However, there is one area where ChatGPT struggles and that is Math assignments. Researchers have found that ChatGPT struggles with mathematical calculations. It can talk about math superficially but does not understand math with real depth.

As per the Wall Street Journal, Paul von Hippel, a professor at the University of Texas, who teaches Data Science and Statistics has written a detailed article about ChatGPT's tryst with Math. "Can ChatGPT provide feedback and answer questions about math in a more tailored and natural way? The answer, for the time being, is no. Although ChatGPT can talk about math superficially, it doesn't "understand" math with real depth. It cannot correct mathematical misconceptions, it often introduces misconceptions of its own, and it sometimes makes inexplicable mathematical errors that a basic spreadsheet or hand calculator wouldn't make," Hippel wrote in his blog.

Hippel detailed in the blog that he asked ChatGPT to explain Pythagorus' theorem. The chatbot explains using examples and theories, but it was noted that the chatbot does not have a complete understanding of mathematical theory. "ChatGPT's output wasn't pedagogically optimal, but it wasn't terrible, either, and I couldn't say that every human geometry teacher would have explained things better," the professor wrote.



He further stated that ChatGPT does not get basic geometry. "It acts like an expert, and sometimes it can provide a convincing impersonation of one. But often it is a kind of b.s. artist, mixing truth, error and fabrication in a way that can sound convincing unless you have some expertise yourself," Hippel said.

So, while students as well as teachers are relying heavily on ChatGPT for complex solutions, they also need to be mindful. The AI chatbot has a lot of information but not every time it is correct, and teachers need to check everything before using it to teach students. Some experts have said that ChatGPT sometimes makes mistakes or even lies. The creators of ChatGPT have warned that it can sometimes give incorrect information. This could be a temporary issue that will be fixed in the future, or it could be a long-term problem. The people at OpenAI are very skilled, but the fact that they released ChatGPT with these issues means that it may not be easy to fix them.