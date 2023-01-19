Cheapest Reliance Jio plans for users who watch Instagram Reels all day: check full list

If you only use your mobile data to scroll through social media and watch reels or if you have access to WiFi at home and office and rarely use the mobile data, Realince Jio has some affordable prepaid plans for you. Offering 1GB daily data limit, these plans are available for users who are looking for prepaid plans with just calling, SMS and minimal internet data benefits. Priced under Rs 200, Jio is offering around 1 month of validity on these plans to make them affordable and pocket friendly.

If you are also looking for affordable Jio plans or are using Jio as your secondary SIM, you can consider one of these plans as per your requirements. Let's take a detailed look at all the available Jio plans offering 1GB daily data, calling and added benefits.

Jio Rs 209 prepaid plan

This prepaid plan offers 28 days pack validity unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day limit. As for the internet data pack, the plan offers a total of 28GB data with 1GB daily data limit. post consumption of daily data, the internet speed reduces to 64 Kbps. Additionally, users also get a free subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Jio Rs 179 prepaid plan

With 24 days pack validity, this plan offers unlimited data, 100 SMS per day with 1GB daily limit. Jio also offers free access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud for users to enjoy OTT content, and save their files in cloud storage.

Jio Rs 149 prepaid plan

This plan is on the more affordable side but cut down on validity. Users will get 20 days of pack validity with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and 1GB daily data limit. And the free subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

If you want a more affordable plan but can compromise with validity there is another Rs 119 plan which offers 14 days validity with unlimited calling and a total of 300 SMS. With this plan users will get 1.5GB daily data with a subscription to Jio apps.

For users who want a full one-month validity and less than 2GB daily data, you can look at the Rs 259 plan. Under this prepaid plan, Jio offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day with a full calendar month validity.

Jio's rival Airtel also offers a 1GB daily data plan. Airtel 1GB daily data plans are priced at Rs 209 with 21 days validity, Rs 239 with 24 days validity and Rs 265 with 28 days validity. Users will get unlimited calling and 100 daily SMS limits clubbed with these plans.