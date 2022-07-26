Chess robot grabs and breaks finger of child opponent because he didn't follow a rule

Chess is a game which compels you to think and make a strategic move. It has got very little to do with muscle power, because none of your organs, apart from your brain, is expected to work while you play the board game. However, things went awry for a 7-year-old chess player when he locked horns with a robot over a battle of chess. The robot reportedly grabbed his finger and broke it during the game.

As per a Guardian report, the chess robot unceremoniously grabbed the finger of a 7-year-old boy and broke it during a match at the Moscow Chess Open. "The robot broke the child's finger - this, of course, is bad. The robot was rented by us. It has been exhibited in many places, for a long time, by specialists. Apparently, the operators overlooked it. The child made a move, and after that we needed to give time for the robot to answer, but the boy hurried , and the robot grabbed him. We have nothing to do with the robot," Sergey Lazarev, president of the Moscow Chess Federation.

The robot is conditioned to move pieces on three chess boards simultaneously. He may have mistaken the child's finger as an object and grabbed it.

The video of the incident showed that the robot grabs the finger of the boy and is pinched by the robotic arm for several seconds. Then we see two people running towards the boy, free him from the grip of the robot and move him away. People monitoring the event said that the boy did not wait for the machine to complete its move but quickly made a move.

"There are certain safety rules and the child, apparently, violated them. When he made his move, he did not realize he first had to wait. This is an extremely rare case, the first I can recall," Sergey Smagin, vice-president of the Russian Chess Federation.

