Chhattisgarh based MBA student bags job at Microsoft with annual salary of 55 lakh

Getting a job at Microsoft is a dream for many techies out there. Harshita Banthia, an MBA student at Goa Institute of Management, has achieved her long-time dream and bagged a job at Microsoft with a handsome annual salary of 55 lakh, which is the highest recorded this year by the institute. Prior to pursuing an MBA degree, Banthia worked with an international bank as a software development engineer in Pune. Before joining GIM, Banthia completed a computer science course at a college in Chhattisgarh.

The Goa Institute of Management announced Banthia's achievement through an official release. "A bright girl from a family of advocates managed to follow her dreams and accomplish her life goals. This was made possible by her determination to succeed in greater endeavours with the support from her family and guidance at GIM. She worked with an international bank as a software development engineer in Pune before joining GIM. She completed her engineering in computer science from a college in Chhattisgarh, where she lives with her family," the management institute noted. "Like ever tremendous growth in our recruiters' portfolio and placements this year too," said Dr. Ajit Parulekar, Director of Goa Institute of Management further said.

Banthia is said to have bagged this opportunity at one of the biggest tech companies of all times due to a combination of tech skills and perspective development that she learnt at the B-School, the management school claimed. The college further claims that Banthia had delivered a

consistent and marvellous performance all through 2022.

Well, getting a job at one of the big tech companies like Microsoft isn't easy and requires a lot of dedication. We recently reported about a Bengaluru techie who bagged a job at Google after trying for 10 years. Taking to Instagram, Advin Netto said that he applied at Google every year but got rejected. Netto has been hired by Google for the position of UX designer.