Chhattisgarh govt to use drones to spray on agricultural fields of 20 villages

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday launched the ‘Complete Agriculture Drone Solution’, under which drones will be used to spray on the fields of 20 villages in the state in first-of-a-kind initiative in the country.

The programme was organized on the occasion of ‘Hareli Tihar’ in Karsa village of Patan block in Durg district.

According to an official statement, the medicine can be sprayed within half an hour on 4 acres of fields using agriculture drones. The amount of medicine that is needed can also be determined through the machine.

Addressing the problem of availability of labour, the statement added that usually, a farmer takes 3 hours for spraying medicine on 1 acre of land. However, using this method, the farmers can save time and can also increase their income.

Furthermore, the state also launched "Agri Ambulance", which will provide the facility of Agriculture Lab to bring site testing.

The people associated with the project told Baghel that this drone technology would add many facilities for the development of farming. It is noteworthy that the project will work on the PPP model. Only one machine can be used for 20 villages and this can be used by any working group.

"Only the youth of the group will be trained to operate the drone. He praised this innovation and said that the techniques of farming that we have learned from our ancestors and adding modern techniques to it, we can reach new heights in farming. He instructed to continue such innovations to promote technology-driven farming. Agri Ambulance will also work to provide organic manure," they added.

The Chief Minister said that the members of the group would become technically proficient and they can use the remaining time for livelihood activities other than farming. He also interacted with Kanchan Srivastava, Harshit Hundit, and Vinay Srivastava are associated with the project.