China says influencers and streamers need to have professional qualifications to talk about something

China has issued some guidelines for influencers and live streamers. The influencer business is growing rapidly and every other person you meet these days is trying to mint more followers to become an influencer. While an influencer could be an attractive profession, there are a lot of things that an influencer should be wary of and the important thing is knowledge about the products they market on their social media platforms. To set the curve straight, China now wants its influencers to acquire basic qualifications to talk about things related to law, medicine, education and other topics that can have a lasting impact on people.

Influencers across the globe have followers in huge numbers. True to their name, they inspire and influence people in various ways. You could get influenced by a video and try a beauty hack that they did. But sometimes, the influencers are not qualified enough to talk about certain things. For instance, if an influencer is recommending a dietary supplement, he or she should be aware enough of the side effects of the products and how they can impact people in a negative way. They should either be a regular user of the product they are endorsing or should be well aware of the ingredients that are used in a product. At the time when the world was in the middle of a raging pandemic, many influencers suggested different ways to treat a covid and most of them were termed useless by qualified doctors.

In an 18-point guideline, published by the National Radio and Television Administration and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Wednesday, the Chinese government has said that it influencers to have relevant qualifications to discuss some topics, such as law, finance, medicine and education. The guidelines do not mention the qualifications that the influencers should have. China has also forbidden live-streamers from showing an exorbitant lifestyle on social media. They have been barred from displaying luxury products such as cars, phones, bags etc.

The influencers and live-streamers in China have also been asked to declare their income honestly and pay taxes in accordance with the guidelines. China also has strict laws for the platforms that host such influencers.The social media platforms have been asked to refrain from giving space to people who violate the laws or mislead people in their videos.

Similar laws should be implemented in India too, as there are too many influencers with too many opinions. One of the influencers with some 7-8 million followers stated in one of his posts that conducting "hawan" at home can reduce the pollution in the air. This is scientifically not proven, so such things should not be preached from an account that has so many followers. If India started cracking down on accounts that mislead people, it would curb the spread of misinformation to a great extent.