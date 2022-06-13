China's Tencent buys stakes worth Rs 2,065 crore in Flipkart from co-founder Binny Bansal

One of the biggest tech companies in the world, Tencent, has acquired stakes worth Rs 2,065 crore in Flipkart from its co-founder Binny Bansal. The Chinese tech colossus bought the stakes through its European subsidiary, official documents revealed. With newly-acquired stakes, Tencent became the shareholder in another company that operates in India. It is, however, notable that Flipkart is a Singapore-based company.

Bansal, who co-founded Flipkart with Sachin Bansal, resigned back in 2018 following an investigation into an allegation against him. But he continued to be on the board of Flipkart, as well as a shareholder. Back when he quit Flipkart, his shares in the company were worth $700-800 million and he was contracted to stay on at Flipkart till 2020.

Official documents revealed that the purchase of stakes happened on October 26, 2021, and the details were shared with the government authorities at the beginning of the current financial year. After selling a chunk of his stakes, Bansal now owns 1.84 per cent in Flipkart, while Tencent Cloud Europe BV - a subsidiary of Shenzhen, China-headquartered Tencent Holdings - now owns a 0.72 per cent stake in one of India's leading online shopping platforms.

Tencent's share is worth $264 million, or around Rs 2,065 crore, per Flipkart's last valuation that it disclosed in July last year. Last year, Flipkart reported a surge in its worth to $37.6 billion after raising $3.6 billion (approximately Rs 26,805.6 crore) in a funding round led by Singapore's GIC, CPP Investments, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Walmart. Walmart owns Flipkart with a majority stake.

The latest development puts Tencent in the spotlight. Despite being a Singapore-headquartered company, Flipkart operates only in India, so much so that many believe it is an Indian company. Being a Chinese company, Tencent recently had to face several blockades for its services and apps in India in the wake of the anti-China sentiment prevalent in the country. Popular games such as PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were banned in India in 2020.

According to BusinessWorld, the transaction took place in Singapore, but the Indian government was informed about it since Flipkart considers itself "a responsible entity." The transaction does not fall under the purview of India's "Press Note 3", which involves scrutiny of investment that an India-registered company receives from countries that share its land border with India.