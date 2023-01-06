Chinese researchers claim they can break 2048-bit RSA using quantum computers, entire tech world at risk

It is fairly well-known among security researchers that quantum computers, once they are powerful enough, will be able to crack the existing encryption technologies. In other words, powerful quantum computers will be able to unlock phones and crack passwords within minutes by 2048-bit RSA encryption, a standard that is used in almost everything smart tech that we have in our life. But the powerful quantum computers don't exist yet. Now, a few Chinese researchers claim that they do not need a powerful quantum computer to crack 2048-bit RSA. The existing quantum computers can do it well enough.

This is a startling claim and if accurate changes everything about the way we use phones, computers, and internet services. This is because almost the entire tech world is underpinned by 2048-bit RSA encryption, a standard that is considered unbreakable with regular computers. In fact, so secure is the 2048-bit RSA encryption that even banks, governments and armies rely on it for data safety and security.

The claim from Chinese researchers comes as a shock to the entire cyber security community. Needless to say, given the nature of the claims, most experts are treating it is implausible until more proof can be offered.

What do the Chinese researchers claim?

A group of Chinese researchers have recently published a scientific paper titled "Factoring integers with sublinear resources on a superconducting quantum processor." In the paper, they have claimed that it is possible to break into the 2048-bit RSA encryption using existing quantum computers. The news comes as a shock to the entire scientific community as the existing quantum computers were never thought to be capable enough of such a move.

Even though, in theory, it was known that one day it will be possible to break into the RSA algorithm, nobody had anticipated that day to come this early. The most powerful quantum computer existing in today's date is IBM's 433-qubit Osprey system.

Excerpt from the paper

An excerpt from the paper reads, "We demonstrate the algorithm experimentally by factoring integers up to 48 bits with 10 superconducting qubits, the largest integer factored on a quantum device. We estimate that a quantum circuit with 372 physical qubits and a depth of thousands is necessary to challenge RSA-2048 using our algorithm. Our study shows great promise in expediting the application of current noisy quantum computers, and paves the way to factor large integers of realistic cryptographic significance."

Experts are sceptical

Given that the claim is so startling, most security researchers are sceptical.

"It might not be correct, but it's not obviously wrong," writes renowned security technologist Bruce Scheiner on his blog. He further adds that the Chinese researchers claimed in their paper that they were able to "factor 48-bit numbers using a 10-qbit quantum computer. And while there are always potential problems when scaling something like this up by a factor of 50, there are no obvious barriers."

However, the researchers haven't demonstrated their theory on any device larger than 48-bits, which, as per experts, is a major red flag.

Bruce Scheiner reveals that author and cybersecurity consultant Roger Grimes, in an email, said that one of the "issues" in the aforementioned algorithm is that it borrows heavily from a recent paper written by Peter Schnorr. And even though Schnorr's algorithm is successful with "smaller moduli, it falls apart at larger sizes."

"So, if it's true that the Chinese paper depends on this Schnorr technique that doesn't scale, the techniques in this Chinese paper won't scale, either," claimed Grimes.

Scheiner's blog also sheds light on American computer scientist Scott Aaronson's opinion, according to whom, it would take a miracle for the approach to work.

Aaronson points at a crucial line in the paper's conclusion which says, "It should be pointed out that the quantum speedup of the algorithm is unclear due to the ambiguous convergence of QAOA."

He then comments, "Unclear is an understatement here. It seems to me that a miracle would be required for the approach here to yield any benefit at all, compared to just running the classical Schnorr's algorithm on your laptop. And if the latter were able to break RSA, it would've already done so."