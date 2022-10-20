Chinese websites stealing sensitive information from Indian users with free Diwali gifts scam: Here is how you can stay safe 

Diwali is just around the corner and many cyber attackers are making full use of the opportunity to dupe users with free Diwali gift scams. India's Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has cautioned users about possible scams. It has been reported that a few Chinese websites are sending phishing links to users promising free Diwali gifts. However, the links are being sent with a nefarious intention of stealing users' personal information like their bank account details, phone numbers and more.

The CERT-In has issued an advisory asking people to stay safe from online scams. "Fake messages are in circulation on various social media platforms (WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram etc) that falsely claim a festive offer luring users into gift links and prizes. The threat actor campaign is mostly targeting women and asks to share the link among peers on WhatsApp/Telegram/Instagram accounts," said the CERT-In advisory.

CERT-in also explained that most of these phishing websites are from China as these websites use Chinese .cn domain extensions, while others use extensions such as .xyz and .top.

The website explained that users first get a link which promises them unrealistic benefits. Innocent users are lured to click on the link to claim the prizes. When the user clicks on the link, he is greeted with a fake congratulations message, which further pushes the user to fill in their personal details. Once all the details are filled in, the user is then asked to share them among friends and relatives to claim the prize. While trying to get a free gift, the user ends up revealing all their personal data to cyber attackers.

Here is how to avoid online scam

In order to avoid such scams, you need to be wary of links that do not appear genuine. You should always check the source and whether the link is framed properly. The domain name should always be checked and if you at any point feel that the link is from an invalid source, you should avoid clicking on it. And even if you end up clicking on the link, you should never reveal your personal data.

