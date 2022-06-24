Chris Evans says bye bye to his iPhone 6s and iPhone users should learn from it

Popular Hollywood actor Chris Evans has finally bid adieu to his seven-year-old iPhone 6s. The actor posted a long farewell note for his old iPhone. Evans has also shared a picture of his iPhone 6s along with his new iPhone, which is most probably one of the phones from the iPhone 13 series.

Sharing a picture of his iPhone 6s on Instagram, Evans wrote, "RIP iPhone 6s. We had a good run. I'll miss your home button.I won't miss the nightly battle of trying to get you to charge. Or your grainy pictures. Or your sudden drop from 100% battery, to 15%, to completely dead all within minutes.It was a wild ride. Rest easy, pal."

Isn't it hard to imagine that someone of Chris Evans' stature was still using a seven-year-old iPhone? It is not too hard to guess that Evans probably did not change his phone for years because he did not face any issues with it. It probably worked fine, like it does for most people who upgrade their iPhones every year.

There is a lot that you can learn from Evans. His post can inspire you to resist the temptations and not upgrade iPhone every year or every two years. Apple launches iPhones every year and the new iPhones will invariably come with a new design and a new set of features. But we haven't seen a major design overhaul in the recent launches. The iPhone 13 looks pretty much like the iPhone 12, with differently positioned cameras and a negligible difference in the notch, which if you don't pay attention to, you won't get to know.

Why should you upgrade your iPhone every year?

The iPhone is an expensive device and you usually shell out a lot of money when you buy it. So it does not make sense to spend over Rs 70,000 on a new one if nothing major has happened to your phone. If your phone's battery is absolutely fine, the speakers sound good, the cameras are clicking awesome pictures, what is the need to buy a new one? The new iPhones sure look tempting, but if you actually sit down to compare the picture quality of the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 or the iPhone 13, it would be difficult to spot the differences. That is because there isn't anything absolutely despicable about the images clicked by the iPhone 11.

The best bit about Apple is that it supported its iPhones for years and years. The software updates not only get you new features but also safeguard your phone from cyber attacks. For instance, the iPhone 6s, which is now seven years old, will receive updates till 2022. In Apple's own words, the iPhone 6s can still do 90 per cent of all the business that the iPhone 13 can do.

However, Evans probably made the right decision now by upgrading to an iPhone 13 because the iPhone 6s will not support Apple's upcoming iOS 16. That is because the phone's internal components will no longer have the power to run iOS 16. And if your phone does not support the latest operating system, it gets exposed to a lot of security risks and gets too hampered.