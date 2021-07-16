Chrome browser for Windows and Mac now receiving the latest update to patch new zero-day bug

Google Chrome users are receiving a new security update that brings fixes for several issues with the browser. The list of issues includes a zero-day vulnerability that is currently being exploited actively.

The new update for Chrome is being rolled out for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices. The update introduces patches for a total of eight vulnerabilities with the browser, one of which is a zero-day vulnerability, meaning that the security lapse has been discovered but has not yet been patched on all systems.

The critical security lapse has been found with the browser's V8 open-source and JavaScript engine (CVE-2021-30563). It is a type of confusion vulnerability, meaning that it can allow attackers to access data in an unauthorized way, executing malicious code.

In its recent report highlighting the issues and the security patch, Google states that the flaw was first reported by an anonymous researcher on July 12. However, the company refrained from sharing any details on the issue, as is the case with such zero-day vulnerabilities, so as to prevent its further exploitation.

Google did, however, acknowledge its existence, stating that the "exploit for CVE-2021-30563 exists in the wild". As pointed out by The Hacker News, this is the ninth zero-day vulnerability addressed by Google for its Chrome browser this year.

Chrome users are suggested to update their browser to the latest version to avoid any exploitation of their data through this security lapse. The patched version 91.0.4472.164 can be installed by opening Settings > Help > About Google Chrome.

Other than the security fixes, Google is also working on bringing new features to Chrome users. Three new commits were recently spotted on Chromium Gerrit, Google's code review system, that might allow users to reload closed tabs in an instant.

The feature will help to reopen tabs that users accidentally closed without having to reload them from scratch. This will lead to the immediate reappearance of heavy web pages, a boon for those using Chrome for work daily.

It is said that the feature will work by keeping the webpage in Chrome's memory instead of immediately clearing it once the close button is tapped. This will help bring it back immediately, without reloading it, in case it was closed by mistake.

You can read all about the recently teased feature here.