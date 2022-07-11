Chromecast with Google TV launched in India, priced at Rs 6,399

Google has unveiled the all-new Chromecast with Google TV in India. With Google TV support, users will be able to find movies, shows, and more from various apps and subscriptions (including Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Netflix, Prime Video, Voot, YouTube, and Zee5, among others) in one single location. Chromecast with Google TV will be available for Rs 6,399 starting today on Flipkart and soon on other retail outlets.

The Chromecast with Google TV comes in a compact and thin design and plugs into the TV's HDMI port. Google says that the new Chromecast offers "crystal clear video streaming in up to 4K HDR at up to 60 frames per second". It offers Dolby Vision support and HDMI pass-through of Dolby audio content.

Chromecast with Google TV comes bundled with a voice remote, which the company says is comfortable to hold and easy to use. It includes a dedicated Google Assistant button that helps users find something to watch, answer everyday questions like "how's the weather?" or play their favorite artist on YouTube Music, all with their voice. Google Assistant also offers users the option to control their smart home lights to set the mood. The voice remote also includes dedicated buttons for popular streaming services like YouTube and Netflix.

There's also the Google TV's For You tab that gives everyone personalised watch suggestions from their subscriptions based on what they like to watch. The Google TV's Watchlist allows people to bookmark movies and shows they want to save for later. Users also get the option to add to their Watchlist from their phone or laptop automatically on the TV.

With Chromecast with Google TV provides YouTube Premium trial subscription for up to 3 months, which offers an ad-free experience.

