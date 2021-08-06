Chumbak enters smartwatch market in India, launches Squad Smartwatch under Rs 5000

Popular lifestyle brand Chumbak has entered the smartwatch market in India. The brand, known for its products across home décor, fashion, accessories, and personal care, now has a new smartwatch lineup to offer. Chumbak has launched Squad Smartwatch, which is powered by Pebble. The watch comes with six iconic band designs and health features including the heart rate sensor, menstrual cycle tracker, blood pressure monitor and more. The Squad is the first-ever smartwatch launched by the company. Prior to this, Chumbak had many wristwatches with affordable price tags for its customers.

Talking about the launch of the smartwatch, Vasant Nangia, CEO, said, "Health and fitness has become a large part of our consumer's lifestyle and we endeavour to further promote it. The Squad Smartwatch is a great starting point for those who are taking their first steps into a healthier lifestyle". Chumbak has designed the smartwatch keeping in mind the millennial woman. The company says that the features align completely with her lifestyle. With real-time health alerts, fitness tracking which monitors blood oxygen levels, menstrual cycle, step-counter and multiple sports modes, makes the Chumbak Squad a definite go to smartwatch for those who want to kickstart their fitness journey.

Chumbak Squad Smartwatch: Price and availability

Chumbak Squad Smartwatch has been launched in India for Rs 4995. The smartwatch is exclusively available on Amazon as well the official website of Chumbak. The brand is known for its quirky and colourful products so you can expect the same from the smartwatches. The Squad is available in six iconic band designs along with match dials. You could get the dials in pink, blue and black.

Chumbak Squad Smartwatch: Specifications

Chumbak Squad smartwatch is in a 1.4-inch full touch HD display with six different vibrant band designs. The watch comes with over 100+ watch faces that can be downloaded from the compatible app. The Squad includes features including an inbuilt oximeter, blood oxygen monitor, menstrual cycle tracker, sleep quality monitoring. It can also send a hydration alert, which would remind users to drink water, sedentary. The watch can also monitor your blood pressure as well as your heart rate. There is over 14-day battery backup.