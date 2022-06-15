Cloudflare downtime hits several services in India, now fixed

Content Delivery Network (CDN) provider Cloudflare experienced a brief outage on Wednesday. The outage was limited to the India region, which caused several services to face performance issues. Popular services in India like Shopify, Udemy, Zerodha, Canva, Discord, Acko Insurance, etc., that run their operations on Cloudflare's network experienced issues.

Users started seeing 5xx error messages during the outage. Some users saw the HTTP 504 error, which indicates that the server did not get a response from the network that is required to complete a request. Others saw the 502 Bad Gateway error.

Users reports about the Cloudflare downtime started surfacing after 4 pm IST. Services affected by the downtime also acknowledged user complaints. "Some of you may be experiencing issues on our website due to Cloudflare network issues. We are working with the Cloudflare team to get this resolved at the earliest," Acko General Insurance tweeted.

Cloudflare too acknowledged the issue and stated that it is working on a fix. "Cloudflare is investigating issues with network performance in the India region. Impacted customers may experience an increase in 5xx errors. We are working to analyse and mitigate this problem," the official cloudflare status dashboard read. A couple of hours later, the company updated that dashboard stating that it has implemented a fix and monitoring the results.

The outage comes a day after Cloudflare announced that it detected a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack on one of its clients a week ago. The attackers raised 26 million requests per second from 5,067 devices. The attack was 4000 times stronger than a larger botnet of 7.3 lakh devices that Cloudflare was tracking due to the use of powerful virtual machines and servers. Within less than 30 seconds, the botnet generated over 212 million HTTPS requests from over 1,500 networks in 121 countries.