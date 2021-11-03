Clubhouse launches thirteen new languages to make platform more accessible, announces new app-icon

Clubhouse on Wednesday announced the addition of 13 new languages to make it more accessible to people who want to see the platform available in their native languages. The languages include Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, French, German, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish. Clubhouse has also announced a brand-new app icon, featuring musician, singer and songwriter Anirudh Deshmukh. Clubhouse in a blog post noted that since the time it was launched, it has witnessed millions of people meet, make friends, have deep talks, shares ideas, hang out and even get married on the app.

"It has honestly amazed us that people in so many countries have managed to come together to do this on an app that only supports English. We're very happy to say that today, all of that is changing, as we are rolling out our first wave of local language support. We're starting on Android with thirteen new languages launching immediately — including French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Kannada, Korean, Malayalam, Portuguese (Brazilian), Spanish, Tamil, and Telugu," Clubhouse noted in a blog post.

"We'll be adding support for iOS and additional languages soon so that people from Mumbai and Paris to Sao Pãulo and Jakarta can experience Clubhouse in a way that feels a bit more native to them," it added.

Over 96 per cent of Indian mobile users are on Android, with iOS lagging behind with a market share of around 3 per cent. Anirudh Deshmukh, the new app icon, is an architect turned singer, songwriter and composer. Clubhouse noted that Anirudh joined Clubhouse at the start of the year and by the spring, had launched his now 72K member club. Anirudh hosts his nightly show 'Late Night Jam' on Clubhouse.

Last month, Clubhouse started rolling out a new update for beta users. Clubhouse introduced Clips, Universal Search, Spatial Audio and Replays support for Android users. The company in a blog post noted tha Clips will allow users to share 30-second clips of public rooms so that more people on the Internet will be able to discover and join the club. Clubhouse will also get a Universal Search feature which will allow users to search for people, clubs, live rooms, and future events more quickly, discover clubs and events related to their topics of interest. Clubhouse is also planning to add a Replay feature for creators which will allow them to record a room, save it to their profile and download the audio to share it externally.



