OpenAI may be preparing to introduce advertisements within ChatGPT, as suggested by multiple industry reports and findings from the platform’s latest Android beta app.

As highlighted by Bleeping Computer, the version 1.2025.329 of ChatGPT for Android contains clear traces of an internal advertising framework. Code references such as “search ad,” “search ads carousel,” and “bazaar content” were discovered in the app bundle — indicating that OpenAI is testing ways to integrate sponsored or promoted content into chats.

Other reports corroborated the findings and noted that the tests appear focused on responses tied to search queries rather than general dialogue.

As highlighted by Bleeping Computer, the move may be part of OpenAI’s strategy to build new revenue channels to support increasing computational demands. While the company already offers both free and subscription models, advertising could form a third pillar in its monetisation strategy.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had said that ads are “something we may try at some point,” though no specific model has been confirmed. Altman stressed the importance of maintaining user trust, warning that biased promotion — like suggesting a lesser hotel for payment — could harm the platform’s credibility.

Further signs of an ad-focused direction include OpenAI’s recent job listings for advertising-centric engineering roles, reinforcing speculation of a structured plan in progress.

As per the reports, if introduced the ads may not appear as standard banners but could surface as contextual suggestions during product or shopping-related queries. The role of ChatGPT’s memory feature in ad personalisation has also raised concerns around data privacy and transparency.

Despite these developments, no users have reported seeing ads in the app yet. Analysts note that while there is no confirmed timeline, some sources speculate that 2026 could mark the start of broader implementation.

Experts say introducing ads could reshape user experiences. With ChatGPT widely used for neutral advice, blending AI responses with commercial inputs may alter how educators, journalists, and researchers assess its output. Privacy scrutiny could also rise if personalised histories influence ad targeting.