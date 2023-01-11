Coinbase lays off 950 employees to reduce operating expenses

The wave of layoffs and turbulent job market conditions is far from over as yet another company has announced that it will be laying off 20 per cent of its workforce to reduce expenses. Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase, which saw a sudden rise in 2021, has announced yet another round of layoffs in order to reduce its operating expenses.

Coinbase's chief executive, Brian Armstrong, announced in an official blog post that he has made the difficult decision to reduce their operating expenses by about 25% 'which includes letting go of about 950 people'.

Coinbase's official blog post

The blog post, dated January 10, begins on a positive note and says that the company is 'well capitalized' and 'crypto isn't going anywhere'. However, it adds that there must be operational efficiency to withstand the fluctuations in the crypto market as well 'capture opportunities that may emerge'.

Breaking the news of layoffs, Armstrong then wrote, "Therefore, I've made the difficult decision to reduce our operating expense (1) by about 25% Q/Q, which includes letting go of about 950 people (2). All impacted team members will be informed by today."

What's next for the employees?

Coinbase employees, as per the blog post, received an email that had more information along with an invitation to meet with an HR person and a senior leader. The affected employees' system access has already been revoked to protect the company's customer information.

The laid off employees will be getting a comprehensive package from the company to help them through this difficult phase. For employees in the US, Coinbase will provide a minimum of 14 weeks base pay along with 2 additional weeks per year worked. This means that the employees who have been with the company for 2 years will be getting 18 weeks of base pay. In addition, the laid off employees will also be getting health insurance and other benefits.

For employees outside the US, the company will be providing similar support in line with the employment laws of their country. To assist employees in their hunt for new roles, Coinbase will be giving them access to their Talent Hub that will help them connect with their next opportunity.

The company also announced that they'll be shutting down several projects that have a low chance of being fruitful. They also said that their other projects will continue to operate as normal but with fewer people on the team. 'We will share more details publicly on our expense outlook in a public 8-K filing today and on our Q4 earnings calls in February', the blog post reads.

Past layoffs in the company

In June last year, the company had let go of 18% of its staff, in which 8 per cent of the affected employees were Indians. A few months later, in November 2022, Coinbase had fired another 60 employees from its recruiting and institutional on-boarding teams.