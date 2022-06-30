Coinbase selling geo-tracking data to US govt for tracing user transactions: Report

Coinbase is reportedly providing geo-tracking data of users to the United States government. According to a report, the largest cryptocurrency exchange is selling the US government's Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) a suite of features which help track and identify cryptocurrency users.

The Intercept report claims that Coinbase sold a single analytics software license worth $29,000 to ICE in August 2021. The following month, a software purchase worth $1.36 million was made, which allows ICE to have access to forensic features provided through Coinbase Tracer, the company's intelligence-gathering tool.

The Coinbase Tracer software tool allows governments and private sector clients to trace transactions through the blockchain. The software tool helps follow the money trail from the source to the recipient. Coinbase markets Tracer for use in both corporate compliance and law enforcement investigations, touting its ability to "investigate illicit activities including money laundering and terrorist financing" and "connect [cryptocurrency] addresses to real-world entities," the report stated.

With Coinbase Tracer, ICE is able to track transactions made through nearly a dozen different digital currencies, including Bitcoin, Ether, and Tether. One of the features called Multi-hop link Analysis for incoming and outgoing funds offers insights into transfers of these currencies.

Another feature called "Transaction demixing and shielded transaction analysis" helps uncover users who launder their funds or camouflage their transactions.

The Intercept report further adds that the contract between Coinbase and ICE allows ICE to get historical geo-tracking data. Although, it is unknown what exactly this data consists of or from where it is sourced.

The company's website stated that the Coinbase Tracer sources its information from public sources and does not make use of Coinbase user data.

Crypto fans have not appreciated Coinbase's work with the government over the years. The company's vice president of global intelligence John Kothanek testified before a congressional panel, stating that the company was eager to aid the cause of Homeland Security. "If you are a cyber criminal and you're using crypto, you're going to have a bad day. We are going to track you down and we're going to find that finance and we are going to hopefully help the government seize that crypto," Kothanek said.