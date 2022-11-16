Commit to hardcore culture by EoD or leave with 3 months pay, Elon Musk tells Twitter employees in email

Twitter's new chief, Elon Musk, has sent an ultimatum to the employees, asking them to commit to a "hardcore" culture at Twitter or leave with severance pay. As per reports, Musk has ordered the employees to sign an online form by 3:30 AM IST today committing to "long hours at high intensity." If the employees fail to sign the form, they will be asked to leave but will get three months of severance pay.

The Washington Post has reported about Musk's email to the Twitter employees about committing to a "hardcore" culture. "If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below," the email which contained an online form read.

