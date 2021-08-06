Computer users take note, Asus releases update to enable Windows 11 support for its motherboards

Windows 11's system requirements include the Trusted Mobile Platform (TPM) security module to be enabled on the computer. But while a handful of new laptops and PCs come with TPM enabled in the BIOS settings, most older PCs do not have it enabled, causing a lot of confusion. Asus has now come forward and released BIOS updates for its motherboards that use many different old-generation processors. The idea is to enable TPM on all these PCs by default in the BIOS.

With TPM now enabled in the BIOS, Asus's different chipsets will be able to run Windows 11 as and when it becomes available. These chipsets include both AMD and Intel processors that Asus uses in its laptops. TPM was available on these machines even before the update, but it was not enabled by default. To enable it, the user would have to dive into the BIOS settings on their PC, only to be confused by different names. That is because every manufacturer uses a different name for TPMs. For example, "PTT" or "PSP fTPM" on these Asus PCs.

When the initial developer version of Windows 11 began rolling out earlier this year, Microsoft offered the PC Health Check App to let users know if their PC developed the new Windows or not. All the machines that did not have TPMs are unsupported, and while Microsoft's app began to tell users about the issue with their machines, it did not tell them how they could solve it. Without TPM, users could not install Windows 11. But this app was not much help to even those users whose machines did support TPM but had it disabled by default. Asus is among the first few manufacturers trying to solve that.

Asus has listed several motherboards that will get these BIOS updates, but not all of them will get the updates just right away. On its website, Asus has mentioned that BIOS updates for some motherboards are still "under testing". But the number of these motherboards is relatively less than the number of motherboards whose BIOS updates you can download and install on your PC. Asus has detailed the process of updating BIOS on your machine on the same website.

Windows 11 is coming sometime in October, but if you want to experience it before that, the developer and beta preview builds are available to download. You can install these builds on your PC only if you have TPM enabled. Previously, Microsoft said Windows 11 would not support 7th Gen Intel and AMD Zen 1 processors, but because of the huge backlash, the software giant has removed that restriction for the early builds of Windows 11. Microsoft said it will learn from its early builds running on these old processors and decide later whether the final Windows 11 will support them or not.