Concept Luna is Dell's attempt at making sustainable PCs which are easy to repair, recycle

Dell has come up with a completely new way of building laptops and has shared glimpses of it in a working prototype by the name of Concept Luna. The proof-of-concept serves as the first-ever real-life interpretation of Dell's attempt at building PCs which can be easily repaired and recycled and have little to no carbon footprint.

Developed in collaboration with Intel, Concept Luna explores several innovations in design to achieve this. The core idea behind Concept Luna is to reduce the use of resources in making PCs and laptops. For doing so, Dell concentrated on achieving the maximum efficiency from all the components inside Concept Luna.

With the new proof-of-concept, Dell also expects to achieve an estimated 50 per cent reduction in overall product carbon footprint. A number of design changes helped envision this target with Concept Luna. For instance, the motherboard used for it sports a 75 per cent smaller area as compared to what is seen on the Dell Latitude 7300 Anniversary Edition. Similarly, the component count saw a reduction of approximately 20 per cent.

Dell also worked on a new placement for these components within the prototype. It put the smaller motherboard to the top cover so as to bring it closer to a larger surface area exposed to the cooler air outside. This also separated the motherboard from the battery charging unit in the base. The changes helped Dell achieve better passive heat distribution that could totally eliminate the need for a fan.

With these efficiencies, the laptop was found to require much less power than before. This means that Concept Luna could run on a smaller battery with advanced deep-cycle cells that is still powerful enough for daily use.

All these innovations were coupled with one obvious move, to opt for materials having less carbon footprint. But other than just thinking of the environment, with Concept Luna, Dell also envisioned a laptop that is easier to repair and recycle. Here is how -

PC Repair, Recycle made easy

Concept Luna has also been designed to make the process of repairing a PC easier. For this, Dell has reduced the number of screws by 10 times on the Concept Luna. The prototype requires just four screws to house the internal components. This reduces the time taken to disassemble, repair and reassemble key components of the laptop. Dell claims that this is a saving of 1.5 hours on the repair of a laptop.

Similarly, the palm rest assembly has been specifically designed for ease of repair and reuse. The keyboard mechanisms provide clean, easy separation from other components and thus simplify recycling. Concept Luna also uses a new bio-based printed circuit board or 'PCB,' made with flax fiber in the base and water-soluble polymer as the glue. Dell claims that flax fiber replaces traditional plastic laminates, and the water-soluble polymer can "dissolve" easily. This means that the components of Concept Luna can quickly and easily be disintegrated for recycling.

Concept Luna has been created only to test the possible technologies in the area. The laptop will not be manufactured and sold anywhere for now.

But the prototype is of importance as it will likely define Dell's future lineup of laptops. Dell will now see which of these design innovations can be scaled across its product portfolio. We can thus expect to see at least some of the developments on Concept Luna to make way in future Dell laptops soon.