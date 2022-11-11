Couple who worked at Meta woke up to same email telling about their layoff 

After Twitter, Meta parted ways with close to 11,000 employees across the globe. The impacted employees included some new joinees, women on maternity leave and even couples. A couple who worked at Meta woke up to the same email informing them about their layoff. Since its inception, Meta has not laid off employees in such large numbers. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took full accountability of the layoffs and also assured that the impacted employees will get full support from the company, which includes severance pay, health care benefits and more.

Jess White, who worked as Technical sourcer at Meta, posted on Linkedin that she and her husband Anthony White, who also worked as Technical sourcer at the company, were part of the 13 per cent workforce. She wrote, "This morning both Anthony White and I woke up to emails that we were both part of Meta's 13% layoff.I have loved my time at Meta and really respect and appreciate everyone who I have worked with/for.That all being said I am #opentowork in talent sourcing roles."

Jess White's Linkedin profile says that she was laid off eight weeks after she returned from parental leave and praised Meta's "progressive" parental leave policy.

Another Meta employee, Anneka Patel, who worked as Communications Manager at the company, lost her job during maternity leave. She revealed in a long Linkedin post that she received her termination letter early in the morning when she had woken up to feed her baby.

Some employees who were laid off had joined recently. Himanshu, who had relocated to Canada to join Meta was fired just two days after he was hired. "I relocated to Canada to join #Meta and 2 days after joining, my journey came to an end as I, was impacted by the massive layoff. My heart goes out to everyone facing a difficult situation right now," he said in the LinkedIn post. "Honestly, I have no idea! I'm looking forward to whatever comes next. Let me know if you know of any position or hiring a software engineer (Canada or India)," the post read.

In an email to Meta employees, Mark Zuckerberg said that he is making a lot of changes in the company. He also apologized to the employees who were impacted in the layoffs and took full accountability. Zuckerberg also said that the impacted employees will get all the necessary support along with severance pay. "We will pay 16 weeks of base pay plus two additional weeks for every year of service, with no cap." He also said in the mail that the company will cover the cost of healthcare for people and their families for six months.

