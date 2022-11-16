Court orders Zomato to pay Rs 8,362 as compensation to user for failing to deliver food orders worth Rs 362 

A consumer court in Kerala has ordered Zomato to pay Rs 8362 as compensation to a user after the delivery giant failed to deliver his order. A student in Kerala ordered food through Zomato but the orders were not delivered to him nor was the money refunded. He stated that he placed two orders on the same night but none of the orders were delivered. Zomato, in its defense, said that the orders could not be delivered because the user was not present to collect the order.

As per a Bar and Bench report, a law student filed a case against the food delivery giant after the company failed to deliver the order worth Rs 362. The student has alleged that Zomato did not even initiate a refund. The complainant, Arun G Krishnan, who is a final year law student at the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi had placed two orders via Zomato in Thiruvananthapuram on the same night. Krishnan also stated that he faced similar issues in Delhi as well.

Upon probing the matter, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kollam, found that the customer was entitled to a refund of Rs 362 with interest. The report states that Rs 5,000 was awarded as compensation for Krishnan's mental agony and Rs 3,000 was ordered as cost of proceedings.

"Opposite party No. I to 3 are directed to comply with the directions within 45 days from today, failing which the complainant is entitled to recover the amount with interest @ 12% except for costs from opposite party No. l to 3 jointly and severally and from their assets", the court order read.

Zomato gave two reasons for failing to deliver the order. The delivery giant said that Krishnan was not available to collect it and secondly, there was an issue with the address and so he was directed to correct the same in the Zomato application. Krishnan further in his complaint stated that the owner of the restaurant where the food was ordered said that Zomato indulges in such unfair trade practices during heavy rush, rain etc.

Therefore, Krishnan, who himself is a law student, asked for a refund along with a compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh as well as Rs 10,000 as cost of proceedings. After examination of the documents provided by Krishnan, the commission came to the conclusion that the allegations leveled by Krishnan were true and hence he was entitled to compensation.

