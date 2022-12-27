Covid-19 Nasal vaccine dose available on CoWIN portal: how to book appointment online

The Covid-19 virus is again spreading and this time the BF.7 variant is said to be highly transmissible and has a shorter incubation period. The new variant is already causing havoc in China with lakhs of new Covid cases getting registered every day. Other countries like Japan, Argentina, South Korea, and the US are also witnessing a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases. Witnessing the global spread of the virus, the Indian government has also announced strict precautionary measures and has advised citizens to take all shots of vaccine including the booster dose.

In the meantime, the Indian government has also approved the use of the nasal vaccine as a booster dose in India. Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine has been given a green flag by the Union Health Ministry as a booster dose. It will be used as a heterologous booster and will be first available in private hospitals for Rs 800 excluding GST.

Who can get Covid-19 nasal vaccine

The central government has approved Bharat Biotech's intranasal vaccine, iNCOVACC for people aged 18 and above. It can be administered as a precaution to adults who have taken 2 doses of either Covaxin or Covishield.

Where is Covid nasal vaccine available

The needle free vaccine is available at private hospitals and people can book appointments for nasal vaccines through the CoWIN platform. People can book appointments for Covid nasal booster dose online via the CoWIN website and app from December 23, 2022.

COVID Nasal vaccine price in India

iNCOVACC nasal vaccine will cost Rs 800 each excluding 5 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) in private hospitals. "The government of India has approved the nasal vaccine. It will be used as a heterologous booster and will be available first in private hospitals. It will be included in the Covid vaccination program," official sources revealed.

How to book for Covid nasal vaccine online

The nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech- iNCOVACC is available at private hospitals. However, people are advised to make appointments for the vaccine before heading directly to hospitals. Here's a step-by-step guide to book an appointment for the Covid nasal vaccine online.

Step 1- Go to CoWIN official website cowin.gov.in/

Step 2- Login with your registered mobile number.

Step 3- Enter OTP to verify

Step 4- Once logged in, click on your vaccine status and tap on the available booster dose. Notably, you have to first take a second dose of the Covid vaccine. Then you will only be eligible for a booster dose. Also, a booster dose can be administered after 9 months of taking all the first two doses of Covid vaccine.

Step 5- Search for your nearest vaccination centre through Pincode or district name

Step 6- Select the Centre as per your choice

Step 7- Now select your preferred date and time to get the nasal vaccine booster dose

Step 8- Confirm your slot. After taking a booster dose, download and save a vaccination certificate for future use.

