Croma Black Friday sale brings massive discounts on iPhone 12, MacBook Air M1, Sony and LG smart TVs and more

Croma is holding a Black Friday sale on its website, offering buyers exclusive discounts and other offers on a range of products. Through several such deals put up under the sale, buyers can make considerable savings on the product of their choice, including smart TVs, laptops and more such options.

For instance, multiple models of Apple MacBook are selling for a way lower price point than their original retail price during the Black Friday sale on Croma. Other than this, high-end smart TVs from the likes of Sony and LG are available for a discount of as much as a whopping Rs 79,000 during the sale.

The Black Friday sale on Croma started on November 24 and will go on till November 29. While the sale has multiple options of massive savings for buyers, the listed discounts are not accurate in every case. Buyers are hence advised to be cautious with the price and discount figures mentioned under the sale and cross check these with other reference points.

To make things easier for you, here is a look at some of the top deals up for grabs under the Croma sale.

Apple MacBook sale

Under the Croma sale, Apple MacBook Air with Apple's M1 chipset is available for a price of Rs 85,900. This is a Rs 7,000 discount on the regular price of the Apple laptop, which is Rs 92,900. Those looking to buy the Macbook might thus find the sale a very good time to do so.

A similar discount can also be availed on the Apple MacBook Pro, which usually retails for Rs 1,22,900. The base model of Macbook Pro is available for a price of Rs 1,13,290 during the sale, marking a discount of close to Rs 10,000 on the laptop.

Apple iPhone 12 sale

A special sale starting at 3 pm today will see last year's flagship smartphones by Apple be up for grabs on Croma with considerable discounts. While the base model of the iPhone 12, which comes with 64GB of storage, usually retails for Rs 65,900, the device will be available for purchase at a price point in the Rs 50,000 range during the sale.

The sale is yet to go live so the exact price after discount has not been mentioned on the website as of now. Though buyers can expect to save around Rs 10,000 on the phones once it is live.

Sony Bravia smart TV discounts

The range of premium smart TVs from the house of Sony are observing some of the top discounts during the Croma Black Friday sale. The discounts even apply to the latest offerings by Sony, namely the X80J and the X90J series of TVs.

For instance, the 65 inch model of the Sony Bravia X80J is retailing for a price of Rs 1,13,990 under the Croma sale. Originally, the smart TV retails for a price of Rs 1,79,900, a price that is still applicable on the official Sony website. This marks a jaw-dropping discount of around Rs 66,000 on the smart TV.

Similarly, the 65-inch model from the XR X90J series of Sony Bravia TVs is retailing for a price of Rs 1,60,890 during the sale. This is again a substantial discount over the usual price of the TV, which is around Rs 2,39,900.

We had tried the Sony Bravia XR X90J 55-inch model and you can read all about our experience with it here.

LG C1 smart TV discount

The Ultra HD 4K OLED smart TV from the house of LG is also seeing a massive discount under the Croma Black Friday sale. The 65-inch model of the TV is being made available for a price of Rs 2,30,990 during the sale. This is a more than Rs 35,000 discount on the usual retail price of the TV, which is Rs 2,67,740.

JBL Live Pro Plus discount

The in-ear Truly Wireless Earbuds (TWS) earbuds from the house of JBL come with Active Noise Cancellation and usually retail for a price of around Rs 15,000. A sale which will kick off on the Croma website at 3pm today will bring this price down to around Rs 8,000. The sale will again, be a great saving for those who have their eyes set on the JBL TWS product.