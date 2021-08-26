Crossbeats Ignite S3 smartwatch with Bluetooth callings launched in India, price starts at Rs 4999

Crossbeats has launched a new smartwatch in Indian market. The Indian wearables company has made the Ignite S3 smartwatch official. The smartwatch features a square-shaped case and comes with features including Bluetooth calling and multiple health-related features like stress monitor and women health tracker. A couple of days ago, Crossbeats had launched the Orbit series smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature.

Talking about the new Crossbeats Ignite S3 smartwatch, Crossbeats co-founder Archit Agarwal said, "In addition host of health-related features like SPO2 monitor, heart rate and blood pressure tracker, we have introduced a couple of new features — stress level monitor and women health monitor, which essentially allows users to track menstrual cycle bymanually managing the calendar." He further said that "the all-metal smartwatch with an elegant dial allows users to quit worrying about accidental drops while its dual themes add to the style quotient".

Crossbeats Ignite S3 smartwatch: Price and availability

Crossbeats Ignite S3 has been launched at an introductory price of just Rs 4,999. Once the offer gets over, the smartwatch will be sold at Rs 5999. The device is available for pre-order from August 30 on the brand's website crossbeats.com. It will also be available on other e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart. The Crossbeats Ignite S3 smartwatch is offered in six different colours including Carbon Black, Ice Silver, Sea Green, Sporty Green, Sporty Red and Sporty Grey. The watch comes with a warranty of one year.



Crossbeats Ignite S3 smartwatch: Specifications

Crossbeats Ignite S3 smartwatch features a large 1.7-inch HD+ display. The watch resembles the Apple Watch but has an all-metal body. It also has a rotating crown button that can take you to the menu.



The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling feature. You can make and receive calls straight from the wrist. The Crossbeats Ignite S3 comes with a 24x7 heart rate tracker. The dedicated heart rate tracker is engineered to check heart rate variability intermittently. Apart from this, there are 10 sports modes and a Spo2 sensor.