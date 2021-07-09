Crossbeats launches Orbit, Orbit Sport smartwatches in India, price starts at Rs 4499

Homegrown wearables brand Crossbeats has launched two new smartwatches in India. The company has unveiled two smartwatches under the Orbit series— the Orbit and the Orbit Sport. The smartwatches have been launched with affordable price tags and tons of features. The Orbit Sport comes with Bluetooth calling, GPS tracking and more. The watches are compatible with various fitness apps including Google Fit, Strava and Apple Health.

Talking about the Orbit smartwatches, Crossbeats co-founder Archit Agarwal about Orbit and Orbit Sport, "The Orbit series has been engineered with advanced motion sensors and dynamic tracking algorithm to monitor key health metrics such as blood oxygen level, heart rate, blood pressure, breathing and sleeping pattern. These timepieces can be your constant buddy as well as personal health assistants, enabling you to track your vitals at ease."

Orbit, Orbit Sport smartwatches: Price and availability

Orbit and Orbit Sport have been launched in India for Rs 4499 and Rs 4999 respectively. The smartwatches will be available in two different colour options including graphite black and metallic blue. The watch is available on Amazon and will go on sale on July 16.

Orbit, Orbit Sport smartwatches: Specifications

The Orbit smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling feature an in-built microphone and a speaker. There is also a dial pad for two-way communication. The watch also comes with an in-app GPS tracking mechanism. Orbit smartwatch features a 1.3-inch IPS colour display. The watch can be paired with the company's CB Active app as well as Google Fit, Strava and Apple Health.

The Orbit watch has sensors including blood oxygen level, heart rate, blood pressure, breathing and sleep trackers. It also has 10 sports modes to choose from, for various sporting activities like cycling, treadmill, badminton, yoga, hiking, running and walking, among others.

Apart from the usual health features, the watch also has a 'Find my phone feature that lets the users find their smartphones. The watch comes with music control, anti-lost, voice assistants, reminders, and alerts. The Orbit series can throw out a battery life of up to 10 days in normal use conditions and about 2 days with voice calls activated.

Crossbeats was founded in 2015 by Archit and Abhinav Agarwal. The brand primarily caters to audio, wearable and lifestyle enthusiasts aged between 24 and 36.