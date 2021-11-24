Crypto industry still hopeful of regulations as government plans to introduce new Crypto bill

The Crypto industry is still hopeful of regulations and believes that a complete ban is highly unlikely, even as the government plans to introduce a new bill during the winter session of Parliament with a proposal to ban all private crypto coins. The new bill will be part of the 26 new bills that the government aims to introduce in the upcoming Parliament session.

The description of the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 is very similar to the bill the government was planning to introduce ahead of this year's Budget in February but was scrapped later.

The new bill states that all private cryptocurrencies should be banned in India (with a few exceptions) as the Reserve Bank of India plans to introduce its own digital currency. The description doesn't reveal anything about the possible exceptions.

Nischal Shetty, Founder of one of India's largest crypto exchange platforms, WazirX welcomed the decision to introduce a Crypto bill and called it a big moment for India.

"This is a big moment for India. From a banking ban in 2018 to listing the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 in the Parliament's winter session. Our nation has come a long way in these 3 years! It speaks volumes about how India is determined to dominate the web 3.0 era," he said.

Asked about the possible ban on private cryptocurrencies, Shetty said that the government has hold several talks over the past 10 months and it's better to wait for the bill to be introduced in the Parliament before speculating anything.

"While the description of the draft bill appears to be the same as in January 2021, several noteworthy events have occurred since January. First, the Parliamentary Standing Committee invited a public consultation, and then our Prime Minister himself came forward to call for crypto regulations in India. That being said, let's respectfully wait to find out more about the draft bill to be tabled in the Parliament," he added.

It's worth mentioning that India is one of the biggest cryptocurrency markets in the world. A recent report suggested that the country has more than 10 crore crypto owners while homegrown crypto exchange platforms have maintained that around 2 crore Indians have invested in cryptocurrencies.

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin belives that the new bill should be able to accommodate the aspirations of Indian crypto owners, Indian crypto entrepreneurs, and investors who have put their faith in India's crypto growth story.

"The crypto bill should be flexible enough for young blockchain projects to flourish and we strongly believe that there is a very strong case for a standard process for new cryptocurrencies before they get listed on any exchange in India for trading. I think popular crypto-assets like bitcoin, Ethereum will be pre-approved by the regulators for getting listed on the exchange. We also request the government to give immediate clarity on the taxation and filing of crypto assets," he said.

A CoinDCX Spokesperson extened similar views and awaits further steps on the new crypto bill.

"We welcome the move from the Govt. A well assessed and thought through regulation would pave the way for greater adoption of the technology and will help millions of Indians embrace this new age asset class. We are looking forward to the next steps on this." CoinDCX Spokesperson.

There is a chance that popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple and others may continue to exist despite the new bill. By the technical definition, all of these are public cryptocurrencies since transactions done in them are linkable and traceable by design. Private cryptocurrencies, meanwhile, designed to be private by default by hiding transaction details.

This is only true unless the government is classifying private cryptocurrencies by their ownership. In that case, every crypto token, apart from those issued by the RBI, will be considered private coins.

Avinash Shekhar, Co-CEO, ZebPay hopes that the government takes the industry feedback into consideration before drafting the final bill.

"We're awaiting further details on the bill that is going to be presented in the winter session of the Parliament. There have been many positive steps taken by the government to learn and understand crypto and its impact on all stakeholders- investors, exchanges, policymakers. So, we're looking forward to a crypto bill that takes into consideration all the inputs from those discussions,"he said.

The Reserve Bank of India has previously shown the intent of bringing its own digital currency. However, it hasn't provided much clarity on it since then. Instead, the parliament panel constituted by the government recently met the stakeholders to seek their views on the current ecosystem.