Crypto meeting in Parliament today: Key things to know

Sources have indicated that government officials will be holding an official meeting today to discuss the role of cryptocurrencies in India. For this, the officials will be meeting the top crypto stakeholders in the industry, including crypto exchanges like WazirX, CoinDCX, CoinSwitch Kuber and others.

The meeting had been hinted at last week and is supposed to be the first-ever official interaction between government officials and crypto stakeholders in India. Prior to this, players in the crypto industry have been in informal talks with government officials but no formal stance has yet been taken by the government of India on the use of cryptocurrencies in the country.

From what sources have indicated so far, the meeting will be held by the Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament, on the topic - "Hearing of the views of associations, industry experts on the subject of 'CryptoFinance': Opportunities and challenges." It will be hosted by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance.

Meeting attendees will likely include representatives from the India Internet and Mobile Association (IAMAI) Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC), which includes the top crypto exchanges of India as mentioned above.

The meeting will likely pave the way for official recognition of cryptocurrencies in India for the first time ever. It will precede the cryptocurrency bill that is currently speculated to be in the works and will likely be presented to the government later this month during the Winter Session of Parliament.

The meeting will be in succession to the comprehensive meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The meeting discussed the way forward for cryptocurrency and related issues. The two main issues highlighted during the meeting were the over-promising and lack of transparency associated with cryptocurrencies.

Top sources present in the meeting hinted that the first regulation from the government on cryptocurrencies might bring legal curbs against misleading and non-transparent advertising. The sources indicated that the unregulated crypto market cannot be allowed to become a portal for money laundering and terror financing.

Until now, the exchanges have been running on self-regulatory guidelines, mostly set in place by the BACC board, which also ensures their compliance with all the players in the industry. The intervention of the government with its own set of regulations is likely to bring changes to the structure as we know it while bringing a much-needed official acknowledgement to the new mode of finance in the country.