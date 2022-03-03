Crypto scams all around, here is how to avoid getting caught in one and keep money safe

Cryptocurrency scams are currently on rise, which is not surprising. Crypto is seen as a currency that is inflation resistant and gives outsized returns to those who invest. Cryptocurrency and NFTs are digital assets and all the transactions take place online, which makes them an attractive target for cybercriminals as it is difficult to track them digitally.

A recent Chainalysis report revealed that the value of cryptocurrencies held in illicit wallet addresses worldwide soared by 79 percent last year to $14 billion from $7.8 billion in 2020. It is believed that Crypto offers big returns. While this might be true, there is less awareness about what digital currency is and how one can invest to gain great returns, which is making it easier for scammers to trick people.

Most of the recent crypto scams suggest that people are lured into investing in cryptocurrency with a promise that they will get double returns. However, this has turned out to be a nightmare for many. Several people didn't know if the site they were investing in is genuine. This was quite evident in one of the reports from Chainalysis, which revealed that fake crypto websites registered 9.6 million Indian users in 2021. Some of these sites are Coinpayu.com, Adbtc.top, Hackertyper.net, Dualmine.com, and Coingain.app.

Kaspersky told India Today that crypto scams have mostly hit crypto exchanges more than individuals in the past, but scammers are more likely to target individuals in 2022. The cybersecurity firm says "Crypto is decentralised currency with no authority issuing it. Moreover, crypto attackers are extremely hard to trace in the digital world. These two are the main factors contributing to the risk of investing in crypto."

How to avoid Crypto scams

-Beware of fake sites as these can either install malware on the investor's device or steal log-in details. One should always do proper research before registering or investing in any crypto platforms.

Kaspersky says sites like Luno are "well protected against hacking and leakage. However, people need to stop spilling their credentials." One of the most common phishing techniques is website spoofing. So, you should always check the URL of cryptocurrency wallets, exchanges, and other important services before entering login details.

There is also an Indian crypto exchange site called CoinSwitch Kuber that offers warning features to alert users when they buy any volatile or unfamiliar cryptocurrency. Other popular platforms are WazirX and CoinDCX.

-It is important to note that scammers can send fake transaction notifications to users by forging the senders' address and making the message look real. So, one should not trust the links that they receive in emails for payment errors or anything related to crypto.

-Avoid using similar passwords for each crypto service. Avoid those who contact you on social media or via any other platform and promise big returns. Kaspersky says "malicious social engineering pertains to social media messages that may lead you to indulging offers from impostor accounts."

-Scammers also create fake ads to redirect people to phishing sites that may seem similar to official crypto exchange platforms. While there is nothing that you can do, it is always better to directly visit the official website rather than through any other source.

"The only way to prevent falling victim to such incidents is the use of appropriate level of security for your internet-connected devices, networks, and systems. That and your own personal vigilance over how your digital assets are being used or maintained," Kaspersky said.