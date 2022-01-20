Crypto.com breach: Hundreds of accounts compromised, ETH worth $15 million reportedly stolen

Crypto.com, which is currently the world's fourth-largest crypto exchange company, was recently hit by a massive security breach. The company's CEO, Kris Marszalek, confirmed to Bloomberg TV that around 400 customer accounts were compromised. This confirmation came after multiple users complained about their stolen funds.

While Marszalek hasn't yet revealed as to how the hack happened, he did assert that "no customer funds were lost" in this security breach. The executive said that the company immediately suspended fund withdrawals on its platform after the news of "unauthorized activity" broke out.

Crypto.com first confirmed the suspension of withdrawal on Twitter and noted that a "small number of users [are] reporting suspicious activity on their accounts." Marszalek said that the company then started working on the issue, and its servers were back online in about 14 hours.

He also added that the same day, "all of the accounts that were affected were reimbursed, so there was no loss of customer funds. Our team has hardened the infrastructure in response to the incident." Later, customers were also asked to sign in to their accounts and reset their two-factor authentication.

While the company claimed that the funds of the customers were safe, there were speculations that Crypto.com would the exchange would incur the cost rather than passing it on to its users.

Later, security company PeckShield, who was closely keeping a watch on this hack, claimed on Twitter that Crypto.com actually lost a big amount, as around $15 million in ETH was stolen in the attack and being laundered via Tornado Cash. This is a cryptocurrency privacy tool to offer "non-custodial anonymous transactions" on the Ethereum blockchain, which basically means that the tool can be used to hide where crypto is being sent.

Another analyst from blockchain data firm, OXT Research, reported that the hack might have cost them around $33 million. Marszalek didn't reveal details of the losses that the company might have incurred. He said that the company is still working on a post-mortem of the incident and that details will be revealed soon.

Crypto.com is a crypto exchange company which recently gained popularity in the cryptocurrency world for multiple prominent sponsorship deals.